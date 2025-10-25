This Classic Old School Side Dish Gets A New Lease On Life With One Simple Swap

Creamed spinach is a real personality dish. It is equally fit for a quality steak restaurant's side menu as it is as an appetizer for one of your boomer grandmom's classic dinners. In either case, unlike other accompaniments like a salad or rice, which could consist of about a million different things, creamed spinach is very much itself — until it isn't.

To elevate creamed spinach, cleverly swapping in kale is the most reasonable possible switcheroo that still skews close enough to the source material. What differences emerge are in the eye of the beholder. Leafy green devotees will likely notice the kale's sturdier constitution and pleasant, passing bitterness on the first bite. Casual tasters might just think they got a particularly strong batch of Popeye's secret weapon. Still, the preparation differences are so negligible that you can switch these greens up more or less on a whim.

Creamed spinach is a descriptively titled recipe, so it is only conducive to adaptations in some very narrow cases. You can fairly omit or substitute plenty of the spices or even the cheese, but skip the titular cream and spinach and you'll often get laughed out of the potluck — that is, until you try this dish with kale.