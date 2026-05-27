Sushi At Home Is 10x Easier When You Have An Ice Cube Tray

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If you're a sushi enthusiast, you know that there is an art to making sushi that you're proud of. There are several steps to follow, including building the right base and flavor palette and then making sure you roll your sushi like a pro. However, there's one trick that skips the troublesome rolling step to help you craft homemade sushi, and you only need an ice cube tray.

Before you start, lay a sheet of plastic wrap over the tray to help your sushi come out easier in the end (it's also a big win for easy clean-up). You don't need to fuss with pushing it into each individual mold; pushing in the ingredients will take care of that. When you assemble, place the ingredient you want at the top of your sushi — such as thin slivers of salmon, tuna, or tofu — in the bottom of the tray (what's on the bottom becomes the top in the end). Follow that up with sliced ingredients like avocado, carrot, and cucumber. Spoon sushi rice over the ingredients next, pressing it into the cube, and finish it up with small squares of nori.

To support in keeping things together, it may be worth leaving the sushi in the refrigerator for around 30 minutes to help the ingredients stay firm. Afterward, flip the tray over and use the plastic wrap to help your neat pieces of sushi release, using a large cutting board to support a clean flipping motion. The sushi will face upward, so the fish and vegetables will be on top, while your rice layer is at the bottom. Carefully remove the plastic wrap layer, then garnish and serve it immediately or pop it into the fridge to eat later.