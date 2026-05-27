Sushi At Home Is 10x Easier When You Have An Ice Cube Tray
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If you're a sushi enthusiast, you know that there is an art to making sushi that you're proud of. There are several steps to follow, including building the right base and flavor palette and then making sure you roll your sushi like a pro. However, there's one trick that skips the troublesome rolling step to help you craft homemade sushi, and you only need an ice cube tray.
Before you start, lay a sheet of plastic wrap over the tray to help your sushi come out easier in the end (it's also a big win for easy clean-up). You don't need to fuss with pushing it into each individual mold; pushing in the ingredients will take care of that. When you assemble, place the ingredient you want at the top of your sushi — such as thin slivers of salmon, tuna, or tofu — in the bottom of the tray (what's on the bottom becomes the top in the end). Follow that up with sliced ingredients like avocado, carrot, and cucumber. Spoon sushi rice over the ingredients next, pressing it into the cube, and finish it up with small squares of nori.
To support in keeping things together, it may be worth leaving the sushi in the refrigerator for around 30 minutes to help the ingredients stay firm. Afterward, flip the tray over and use the plastic wrap to help your neat pieces of sushi release, using a large cutting board to support a clean flipping motion. The sushi will face upward, so the fish and vegetables will be on top, while your rice layer is at the bottom. Carefully remove the plastic wrap layer, then garnish and serve it immediately or pop it into the fridge to eat later.
Top tips for making the best ice cube tray sushi
There are several ways to make sushi without fussing with rolling techniques (including layering your sushi in a Mason jar), but the ease of the ice cube tray method for individual bites is unrivaled. One of the best ways to ensure that your ice cube tray sushi makes an impression is through firmly pressing the ingredients down into the mold. When adding the final touches, be sure to cut the nori into small rectangular sizes and place them over each section, pressing in the ingredients further so they stay together. The ice cube trays are best for bite-size sushi, but you can opt for larger ice cube tray molds, like this three-pack Excnorm silicone tray, or even tea cups and ramekins for more impressive servings.
You could play around with different flavors and combinations in each ice cube tray. Your mix could include avocado, imitation crab, shrimp, salmon, and more. Some sushi variations include spicy tuna rolls, classic and crunchy California rolls, or Philadelphia rolls.
To dress the sushi up, garnish with additions like sesame seeds, spicy mayo, or pickled ginger, and serve it alongside a small dipping bowl of soy sauce for the ultimate umami flavor boost. Just try to avoid using too many condiments on your sushi; weighty sushi with lots of messy sauces can be overpowering and awkward to eat.