How To Layer The Ultimate Mason Jar Sushi

Sushi sounds like the ultimate Mason jar food prep idea you need to try, but it isn't just about throwing everything into a jar and hoping for the best. These jars travel incredibly well, taste even better, and look seriously impressive — if you get the layering right. Kevin Curry of Fit Men Cook spoke exclusively with Chowhound to guide us through the packing process so your lunch doesn't turn into a salty rice swamp.

"Most importantly, start with your dressing or sauce at the bottom to prevent the rice from getting soggy," says Curry. "And if there's sodium in the sauce, you don't want it interacting with the protein too much because it'll impact the texture." He then advises topping the sauce with sturdier ingredients, such as cucumber slices, radish, carrot sticks, and edamame. This layer acts as a barrier between the sauce and the softer ingredients. Next is the protein. Throw in some seasoned tuna, salmon, tofu, crab, or any other protein you enjoy.

With the other layers ready, you'll be ready to add the rice. Seasoned sushi rice will have the most traditional flavor, but you can turn normal white rice into sushi rice, or even go for brown rice or quinoa if that's your preference. For reference, Curry leans toward roughly 60% fillings and 40% rice, but again, this can be adjusted to your own liking. Finally, he recommends checking the height before filling the jar, as you may need some extra room to shake or stir it before taking a bite.