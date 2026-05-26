The Fruit With The Most Plastic Pollution Is Shockingly Popular

Apples are like the golden child of the fruit world. They're everywhere — whether you slice them into lunchboxes, blend them into smoothies, or bake them into pies. In fact, they are one of the most commonly eaten fruits in the United States. And that is precisely why the results of a 2020 study published in Environmental Research are so surprising: apples contain extremely high levels of microplastics.

According to the research, apples had the highest median concentration of microplastic particles per gram, making them the most contaminated fruit of all those evaluated. This concern possibly isn't surface level either. Microplastics are present in agricultural soil and water, coming from sources such as tire particles and sewage sludge, and other studies suggest that they can actually be absorbed by the plants' root systems and make their way inside the fruit or vegetable as it grows. So even washing or peeling your apples may not get rid of microplastics – how scary. Even scarier is the degree to which these plastics have worked their way into almost every corner of our food system. And while we are still trying to understand exactly what long-term exposure to microplastics might mean for human health, it is certainly not good, possibly leading to inflammation and other health concerns. That apples are so synonymous with health is what makes this feel exceptionally surprising.