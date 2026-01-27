The Overlooked Food Microplastics Might Be Hiding In

The lining inside a can is important because, without it, canned food would taste metallic, spoil faster, and generally be far less appealing. That's the positive. The complication is this same protective layer is now part of a bigger conversation about plastics in food, but so far, that scrutiny hasn't changed what people are told by governing bodies. In other words, there's no advice saying consumers should avoid canned foods, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration still says can linings are generally safe. That's important to note, especially since canned foods are useful to stock in your pantry – they're affordable and nutritionally comparable to their fresh and frozen counterparts.

While the science is divided and unclear, canned food isn't the main problem — plastic shows up all over kitchens: in containers, chopping boards, and water bottles, as well as how leftovers get reheated. Changing some of those things over time might matter more than focusing on just one product or changing what you eat. Scientists are continuing to study how microplastics behave in the body and what levels, if any, may pose risks. Until clearer answers exist, the consensus is canned foods are safe to eat and any potential microplastic exposure from them is likely just one part of a much larger, still-unfolding story. I'll get rid of my plastic cutting board, but you'll be hard-pressed to see me part with my canned beans anytime soon.