This Is Your Sign To Get Rid Of Your Plastic Cutting Boards, Here's Why

Plastic cutting boards are one of the softest options when it comes to choosing the perfect material, often preventing knife damage compared to its steel or wooden counterparts. However, there is actually a detrimental reason to avoid using them. The biggest issue with plastic cutting boards is the heavy prevalence of microplastics they release into food. A 2023 study published in the Environmental Science & Technology journal provided evidence that chopping food items on a polyethylene cutting board released a large amount of microplastics. The scientists running the experiment estimated that over 79.4 million polypropylene microplastics are released from chopping boards annually.

This study is also not the only proof of microplastic contamination via plastic cutting boards. Earlier studies have also shown microplastics appearing in meat and fish when prepared on plastic cutting boards (via Food Additives & Contaminants: Part A and International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, respectively).