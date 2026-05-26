What It Was Like To Eat At The First Culver's Location In 1984

Today Culver's is a well-known fast casual restaurant chain, and its frozen custard and ButterBurgers can be found in more than 1,000 locations across 26 states. But in 1984, when it first opened, it was a single restaurant in Sauk City, Wisconsin. If you could turn back time and have a meal at the original Culver's more than 40 years ago, you'd find quite a lot of changes from today, but some familiar things as well.

The first thing you'd notice would be the building. When George and Ruth Culver, who gave the restaurant chain its name, opened their new restaurant in partnership with their son Craig Culver and his wife Lea, it was in an old A & W drive-up restaurant that they had originally bought in 1961 when they first got into the restaurant business. It looked different than today's Culver's and didn't even have a drive-through when it first opened.

Once inside, you may have given your order to Lea or Ruth Culver, known as the "Queen of Hospitality," at the counter. On the menu you'd recognize Culver's signature ButterBurger, likely made by Craig Culver manning the grill and using an ice cream scoop to form the beef balls for the grilled burgers with their signature buttered and toasted buns. And, of course, you would have been able to get the company's frozen custard. But there were some differences as well.