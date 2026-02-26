How Culver's Got Its Iconic Name

If you have ever enjoyed a ButterBurger, fried cheese curds, or creamy frozen custard from Culver's you may have wondered where it got that name. Some brands mash two words together or brainstorm random descriptions to get its name, but Culver's is different. It, like Kellogg's, Heinz, Campbell's, and Ben and Jerry's, used a family name for its brand.

It all started in 1984 in their hometown of Sauk City, Wisconsin, with Lea and Craig Culver, and Craig's parents Ruth and George. The four-person team decided to name their fast food restaurant Culver's and started serving its iconic ButterBurgers and frozen custard (with a custard flavor of the day). While Culver's serves some memorable food, the company is focused on its people, customers, and employees alike. It strives to welcome each customer as if they are entering their own home for a delicious, iconic, comfort meal.

Here are some fun facts about Culver's and how it all started. The famous ButterBurgers were first made with an ice cream scoop. Cooks scooped a portion of the beef onto the grill, then pressed and seared it. And it was Craig's idea to pair the ButterBurgers with fresh frozen custard. Since everything is handcrafted, Culver's needed a way to keep track of who ordered what, so it used disposable cups with numbers written on them. Today, it uses reusable table tents with the numbers etched in.