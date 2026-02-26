How Culver's Got Its Iconic Name
If you have ever enjoyed a ButterBurger, fried cheese curds, or creamy frozen custard from Culver's you may have wondered where it got that name. Some brands mash two words together or brainstorm random descriptions to get its name, but Culver's is different. It, like Kellogg's, Heinz, Campbell's, and Ben and Jerry's, used a family name for its brand.
It all started in 1984 in their hometown of Sauk City, Wisconsin, with Lea and Craig Culver, and Craig's parents Ruth and George. The four-person team decided to name their fast food restaurant Culver's and started serving its iconic ButterBurgers and frozen custard (with a custard flavor of the day). While Culver's serves some memorable food, the company is focused on its people, customers, and employees alike. It strives to welcome each customer as if they are entering their own home for a delicious, iconic, comfort meal.
Here are some fun facts about Culver's and how it all started. The famous ButterBurgers were first made with an ice cream scoop. Cooks scooped a portion of the beef onto the grill, then pressed and seared it. And it was Craig's idea to pair the ButterBurgers with fresh frozen custard. Since everything is handcrafted, Culver's needed a way to keep track of who ordered what, so it used disposable cups with numbers written on them. Today, it uses reusable table tents with the numbers etched in.
From local family name to national brand
Culver's may have begun in Sauk City, Wisconsin, but it soon expanded. The first franchise opened in 1990 in Baraboo, Wisconsin, which is only about a 23-minute drive from Sauk City. It attributes part of its success to having an owner-operator work in the fast-food chain, and that is still true today with over 1,000 franchise locations in 26 states. It has grown substantially since its first opening in 1984.
It isn't just the locations that have expanded, the menu has, too. Most notably, the company introduced its delicious cheese curds in 1997 and even created a National Cheese Curd Day inspired by the little cheesy bites, which is celebrated on October 15. The menu further expanded to include fried fish, shrimp, chicken, salads, french fries, and various sandwiches, soups, and sides.
Culver's believes in giving back to the community with its foundation (Culver's Foundation). It helps employees with scholarships for education costs and an assistance program for emergencies and personal hardships. Culver's also gives back to a variety of charitable organizations. In the past 40 plus years Culver's has grown in charitable giving, franchise locations, and its menu. But the company has remained true to its brand identity of welcoming customers and taking care of its employees.