My 5 Favorite Fresh Food Markets In Seattle That Aren't Pike Place
I had heard of Pike Place Market and its hundreds of stalls of fresh produce, fish, and artisanal goods long before I moved to Seattle in 2018, but what I didn't realize was that it's just the cherry on top of a much broader fresh food market scene. There are farmers markets here that pop up weekly in so many of my favorite neighborhoods (especially during summer), though I've found one of the best ways to get a taste of Pacific Northwest fare and experience the area's diverse local communities is by visiting the brick-and-mortar fresh markets dotting the Emerald City. There are a lot worth checking out here, but in case you're pressed for time, I've put together a list of my favorites.
Before we dive into all that, let's clear up any confusion: fresh food markets are different from supermarkets. Big grocery stores prioritize big selections with high-volume sales. Their layouts and signs often utilize consumer psychology to trap you into buying more groceries than intended. Fresh markets have simpler layouts, noticeably less packaging, fewer processed goods, and more locally sourced items that revolve seasonally. It's like how butcher shop meat differs from grocery store meat — the grocery store may provide more packaging familiarity and convenience, but the butcher shop can provide better quality and freshness. That's not to say there's anything wrong with shopping at a grocery store, but there's just something nice about browsing a local fresh market.
There's always fresh produce in the Top Banana stand
This is silly, but for the first few years I lived in Seattle, I thought Top Banana was just a banana stand slinging frozen fruit à la the Bluth family's business venture in "Arrested Development." Then, one day, as I waited at a traffic light on the corner, I noticed the little stand below the sign was actually a drive-up coffee place (a big thing here in Seattle), and there was a whole fresh produce market behind it on the same lot.
The whole thing is Top Banana — yes, that's the actual name of the place, complete with a monkey in a top hat on the giant banana sign. It's a bright, cheery little market in Ballard that's since become one of my favorite places to shop locally grown fruits and veggies. That said, there are also bananas and other produce brought in from outside Washington State. The stand also has great seasonal flowers.
Visit Top Banana at 6501 15th Ave NW, Seattle, Washington 98117.
Lenny's Market has fruits, vegetables, and more for reasonable prices
Seattle is as famous for being expensive as it is for being rainy. Although the rain isn't anywhere near as bad as I thought it'd be, the opposite is true for food prices. So, when a coworker told me years ago about a small market in Greenwood that sold fresh fruit and vegetables for reasonable prices, I jumped.
Lenny's Market (also prevalently known as Lenny's Produce and Lenny's Fruits & Vegetables — I'll be honest, I don't actually know what Lenny's official name is) isn't particularly fancy, but its selection is truly fantastic. I've found tons of great produce here, plus a surprisingly good dry goods section and even occasional fish for less than what I spend at any of the grocery stores nearby — and definitely for less than what the same stuff costs at Pike Place.
Visit Lenny's at 10410 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, Washington 98133.
Wild Salmon Seafood Market made me want to eat more fish
I grew up on the East Coast, so I was certainly no stranger to seafood upon coming to Seattle. After moving here, I went from enjoying fish on occasion to craving seafood all the time, and I partly blame Wild Salmon Seafood Market for that. This nifty little market sits right in the historic Fishermen's Terminal in the scenic Magnolia neighborhood, and it's stocked with fresh catches of fish, lobster, crab, and mollusks daily.
Seriously; take just a few steps away from the door and you can see a variety of commercial fishing boats lining the docks nearby. There's also smoked salmon and various snacks if you get hungry on your way home, though it's worth stocking up on the former so you can throw together a tasty smoked salmon appetizer whenever you need to impress guests — if you haven't already done so by taking them to this awesome fish market.
Visit Wild Salmon Seafood Market at 1900 West Nickerson St, Suite 105, Seattle, Washington 98119.
MacPherson's Fruit & Produce is a huge market with tropical fruit
The first thing I noted when stepping into MacPherson's Fruit & Produce in South Seattle was how enormous the place is. Think open air market with well-arranged bins of produce and flowers backed by shelves stuffed with unique sauces and spreads. It's nowhere near as large as Pike Place Market, but the wide layout is a lot more comfortable to navigate.
There are a lot of locally grown vegetables here, which is always a good reason to drop by, but what keeps me trekking all the way down here (I don't live anywhere close to MacPherson's Fruit & Produce, at least not in Seattle terms) is the fresh tropical fruit. I've been obsessed with mangos ever since I studied abroad years ago in Central America, and this market consistently has some of the best in the city.
Visit MacPherson's Fruit & Produce at 4500 15th Ave S, Seattle, Washington 98108.
Lam's Seafood Asian Market is the best for Asian food supplies
Seattle's Asian food scene is out of this world. I thought I had impressive sushi in New York and amazing bulgogi on visits to Los Angeles, but the International District (also known as "the ID") continues to impress me with its sheer diversity of Asian fare and consistent quality. Alas, eating out all the time is expensive, so I've been learning how to make certain things at home. One place that helps is Lam's Seafood Asian Market, a huge indoor-outdoor Asian food market with a little bit of everything.
Yes, there are plenty of fish to choose from, but there's also an amazing variety of other stuff. There are other markets in the vicinity that also have fresh produce, fish, and dry goods, but as I've heard from multiple locals in the ID, Lam's beats them all in terms of selection. There's even a deli here with delicious bowls of hot food, sandwiches, and other freshly prepared meals, in case you want to pop in for a quick meal.
Visit Lam's Seafood Asian Market at 1221 S King St, Seattle, Washington 98144.