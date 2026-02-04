The Smoked Salmon Appetizer That Puts A Twist On A Deli Classic

Mini bagels or bagel chips are the obvious choices for smoked salmon crostini. They have a few perks, too. For starters, they come in many complementary flavors like onion, garlic, and sesame. They also make your snack interpretation about as close to its inspiration as it can get. You could technically even make bagels at home with as little as two ingredients and cut them into small rounds, were you confronted with some kind of last-minute morning party demand. The only potential downside is that they turn out just a tad small when you cut circles around the perimeter. While everyone can just munch twice as many, that's twice the number of cream cheese pats and salmon bits for you to arrange. Mini bagels eliminate that concern, but they may still end up larger than you might want.

Bialys, which are a little smaller and a lot flatter than bagels (with a recessed dip in lieu of a hole), can work wonderfully in this case, too, while giving you plenty of room to work with. You can divide one bialy into three lengths with a sharp knife for a base layer. You can create a similar surface area with an English muffin, but the finished product diverges further from the bagel sandwich in that case if sticking to the original source material is a concern.

Whatever your bread selection, toasting will also be a mild challenge. You can arrange the bagel portions, bialy slices, or English muffin strips on a baking sheet and pop them under the broiler for a minute or two before adding toppings. Spear with toothpicks when assembled to hold the appetizers' components together.