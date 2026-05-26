Who Owns Sheetz Gas Stations As Of 2026?

If you've ever wondered where the name for Sheetz, the convenience store and gas station chain with the bright red sign, came from, you need look no further than the list of its top executives. Nearly all of them have the last name Sheetz. The president and CEO? Travis Sheetz. Chairman of the board? Joe Sheetz. You get the picture. Like its competitor Wawa, which is owned by the Wood family, and Buc-ee's, owned by founder Arch "Beaver" Aplin and his business partner Don Wasek, Sheetz is a privately held company. And as the name suggests, it's centered around the Sheetz family. They own about 90% of the company, with employees owning the rest, according to Forbes.

The brand began in earnest when G. Robert "Bob" Sheetz bought one of his father's Sheetz Dairy Store locations in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in 1952 and turned it into a convenience store. When he opened a second location in 1963, Bob changed the name to Sheetz Quick Shopper. It wasn't until a decade later that the company began selling gasoline, and it would continue to add other services over the years, from car washes to made-to-order food like the MTO Homestyle Chicken Sandwich, which is one of the foods you should order if you go to Sheetz. From its early days, it was a family affair. Bob's brother Steve started working part-time at the first location when he was only 12, along with five other siblings who undertook various roles in the business early on.