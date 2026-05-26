Who Owns Sheetz Gas Stations As Of 2026?
If you've ever wondered where the name for Sheetz, the convenience store and gas station chain with the bright red sign, came from, you need look no further than the list of its top executives. Nearly all of them have the last name Sheetz. The president and CEO? Travis Sheetz. Chairman of the board? Joe Sheetz. You get the picture. Like its competitor Wawa, which is owned by the Wood family, and Buc-ee's, owned by founder Arch "Beaver" Aplin and his business partner Don Wasek, Sheetz is a privately held company. And as the name suggests, it's centered around the Sheetz family. They own about 90% of the company, with employees owning the rest, according to Forbes.
The brand began in earnest when G. Robert "Bob" Sheetz bought one of his father's Sheetz Dairy Store locations in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in 1952 and turned it into a convenience store. When he opened a second location in 1963, Bob changed the name to Sheetz Quick Shopper. It wasn't until a decade later that the company began selling gasoline, and it would continue to add other services over the years, from car washes to made-to-order food like the MTO Homestyle Chicken Sandwich, which is one of the foods you should order if you go to Sheetz. From its early days, it was a family affair. Bob's brother Steve started working part-time at the first location when he was only 12, along with five other siblings who undertook various roles in the business early on.
A convenience-store empire built by one family
Brothers Bob and Steve Sheetz led the company through its transformations and growth. In 1972 alone, they expanded from seven to 14 locations and continued to extend their reach. By 1984, Bob retired to Florida, and Steve stepped into the role of president and CEO. He helped guide other family members into the company that's now one of the fastest-growing family-owned convenience stores in the United States, with more than 800 locations in seven states, from North Carolina to Michigan. Steve, who died in April 2026, remained CEO until the mid-1990s when he transitioned into other roles in the company. In 1995, Bob's son, Stan Sheetz, became the company's president.
Over the decades, the role of president and CEO has been filled by other family members, including Joe S. Sheetz, Bob's nephew, who took the reins in 2013. Another of Bob's nephews, Travis Sheetz, has been CEO since 2022. The family's last name has become part of the branding beyond the company logo. On the menu, you'll find things like its Shweetz bakery items, plus Saladz and Hotdogz, among many other playfully named foods. Keeping it in the family seems to have paid off: The Sheetz family is worth an estimated $1.9 billion. Even so, they are known for their philanthropy and for having a company that often tops the lists of the best places to work.