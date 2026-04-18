Who Owns Wawa As Of 2026?

Considering its cult popularity, you might think Pennsylvania-based gas station-slash-convenience store chain Wawa might have been snapped up by some kind of corporate giant looking for valuable brands. But fear not: The purveyor of everything from hoagies to a house-made energy drink is an independent company. Its ownership is mixed between the Wood family, descendants of the company's founder George Wood, and employees, who own shares of the company via an internal Employee Stock Ownership Plan. (Basically, individual employees are sometimes offered these small stakes in the company.) The Wood family still dominates, though, with around 59% ownership, while the employee plans make up the remaining 41%.

Considering Wawa was founded as a dairy at the beginning of the 1900s, the original founder has since passed. Wawa has changed drastically since then, and you could argue the modern Wawa was founded by Grahame Wood in the '60s — he moved the company toward convenience stores, understanding dairy delivery was a fading industry. However, he also passed away in the '80s and therefore control went to other family members. There doesn't appear to be a single member of the family that has risen to prominence in a specific ownership role since then; most sources state the Wood family has majority ownership. It doesn't appear members of the Wood family work as executives at Wawa, although they do sit on the company's board. The employees with stocks don't really get involved with top-level decisions.