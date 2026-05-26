Oatmeal Or Cream Of Wheat: Which Is Better For Fiber And Protein?
Protein and fiber are important for your health, and incorporating them into your breakfast can help keep you full and ready to crush the morning. If you're unsure of how to maximize your protein and fiber intake when it comes to warm and cozy breakfast cereals, we've got you: Oatmeal has more protein and fiber per serving than Cream of Wheat, so stick with oats for your breakfast if protein and fiber are priorities.
In a single 8-tablespoon serving of old-fashioned oats, you get 5 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber. In a single 3-tablespoon serving of Cream of Wheat, you get 3 grams of protein and 1 gram of fiber (we get that the serving size seems small, but Cream of Wheat expands quite a bit when mixed with liquid). If you break it down into equal amounts instead of serving sizes, Cream of Wheat comes out on top with 1 gram of protein and .34 grams of fiber per tablespoon, compared to .63 grams of protein and .5 grams of fiber from 1 tablespoon of oats. That being said, if you stick to the standard serving size, oats are the clear winner when it comes to protein and fiber content.
How to add more fiber and protein to your oatmeal or Cream of Wheat
If you'd like to maximize the protein and fiber in your bowl of oatmeal or Cream of Wheat, you have quite a few delicious options. If you have a protein powder you love – lots of shoppers go for Costco's Kirkland protein powder over name-brand alternatives – try mixing a bit into your Cream of Wheat or oatmeal for a protein boost. Some protein powders also add fiber, killing two birds with one stone. You can also top oatmeal and Cream of Wheat with Greek yogurt (we found Fage Total Reduced Fat Plain Greek Yogurt was the best high-protein grocery store pick) to add a heavy helping of protein, as well as add fruit to up the fiber – passion fruit packs more fiber than most fruits combined, FYI.
The bottom line is you can create a healthy breakfast with either option. If you go with Cream of Wheat, you might want to add a few more protein- and fiber-filled ingredients than if you go with oatmeal. While oatmeal is certainly the protein and fiber champion in the oatmeal versus Cream of Wheat showdown, there are plenty of ways to get a fiber and protein boost in your breakfast, even if Cream of Wheat is your preferred option.