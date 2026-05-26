Oatmeal Or Cream Of Wheat: Which Is Better For Fiber And Protein?

Protein and fiber are important for your health, and incorporating them into your breakfast can help keep you full and ready to crush the morning. If you're unsure of how to maximize your protein and fiber intake when it comes to warm and cozy breakfast cereals, we've got you: Oatmeal has more protein and fiber per serving than Cream of Wheat, so stick with oats for your breakfast if protein and fiber are priorities.

In a single 8-tablespoon serving of old-fashioned oats, you get 5 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber. In a single 3-tablespoon serving of Cream of Wheat, you get 3 grams of protein and 1 gram of fiber (we get that the serving size seems small, but Cream of Wheat expands quite a bit when mixed with liquid). If you break it down into equal amounts instead of serving sizes, Cream of Wheat comes out on top with 1 gram of protein and .34 grams of fiber per tablespoon, compared to .63 grams of protein and .5 grams of fiber from 1 tablespoon of oats. That being said, if you stick to the standard serving size, oats are the clear winner when it comes to protein and fiber content.