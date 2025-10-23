Why Shoppers Are Choosing Costco's Kirkland Protein Powder Over Name Brand Alternatives
High-protein diets have long been all the rage. Many people see the consumption of large amounts of protein as part of a healthy lifestyle, from those engaged in fitness programs designed to build muscle mass, to others who simply crave filling, healthy meals.
Because of the interest in protein, protein powders are a popular choice for all types of shoppers. Among the many different name brand protein powders on the shelf, which often come with hefty price tags, Costco's Kirkland brand powder is becoming a go-to substitute for many. Some customers claim Kirkland's protein powder makes chocolatey, clean-tasting shakes, and is especially attractive because of its reasonable price, low sugar content, and offering of 25 grams of protein per serving. This powder is also made with whey protein, which helps support your immune system, promotes muscle growth, and aids in managing a healthy weight, making it doubly attractive to health-conscious shoppers.
The many ways you can use protein powder
While some Costco members love the brand's protein powder, reviews of the ingredient on Reddit are pretty mixed. One user said it's their favorite, while another commented that the texture and taste of Kirkland protein powder doesn't even compare to their favorite name brand choice. Still, other users say this is a worthy alternative, and claim the key to a better consistency is mixing the powder thoroughly in a dedicated shaker or blender. If you enjoy protein powder in smoothies and shakes, but want to make sure the texture is just right, there are other ways to upgrade your protein shake too, such as adding a few simple ingredients like fruit or peanut butter.
There are other secret culinary uses for protein powder outside of the realm of protein shakes, such as adding the ingredient to a bowl of oatmeal or a batch of muffins. Since oatmeal is hot, the protein powder blend will melt right in. In addition, if you're interested in gluten-free recipes, protein powder can even make a worthy flour swap. Just remember to choose neutral-tasting plant-based powders, so you don't throw off the balance of your recipe. In short, there are many different ways to use protein powder. If you want to see if the Kirkland brand whey protein is right for you, why not try it in one of these recipes?