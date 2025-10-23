Why Shoppers Are Choosing Costco's Kirkland Protein Powder Over Name Brand Alternatives

High-protein diets have long been all the rage. Many people see the consumption of large amounts of protein as part of a healthy lifestyle, from those engaged in fitness programs designed to build muscle mass, to others who simply crave filling, healthy meals.

Because of the interest in protein, protein powders are a popular choice for all types of shoppers. Among the many different name brand protein powders on the shelf, which often come with hefty price tags, Costco's Kirkland brand powder is becoming a go-to substitute for many. Some customers claim Kirkland's protein powder makes chocolatey, clean-tasting shakes, and is especially attractive because of its reasonable price, low sugar content, and offering of 25 grams of protein per serving. This powder is also made with whey protein, which helps support your immune system, promotes muscle growth, and aids in managing a healthy weight, making it doubly attractive to health-conscious shoppers.

