Ina Garten's Brisket Is Easy-Peasy And Features A Sauce That Makes Itself

Ina Garten is world famous for her cooking prowess and effortless entertaining. Her go-to brisket recipe, shared in an episode of "Barefoot Contessa," taps into both noteworthy skill sets. Not only does her recipe offer fantastic homey and rustic flavors, but it easily feeds 10 to 12 people and only requires one (admittedly large) roasting pan, and the sauce makes itself. Makes itself? Yes, you simply combine the ingredients and let the oven do the work over the course of three to four hours as the meat slowly roasts and blends with the vegetables and her signature ingredient of tomato juice: lots and lots of tomato juice.

The brisket cut comes from the lower chest area beneath the shoulder of the cow, so it inherently has a lot of connective tissue. Cooking it low and slow, in this case in the oven, is a great way to ensure a succulent end product. Many readers suggest buying brisket at Costco where the beef prices are competitive and you can often select the best brisket at the store by going for the flat (the larger, leaner piece that makes up brisket) rather than the fattier point (or deckle) that is often used in barbecuing.