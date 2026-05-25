Here's What It Means When Your Milk Carton Looks Bloated

Have you ever seen a bloated milk carton? It certainly looks suspicious, and if you're like us, you might be wondering why it happens. Chowhound exclusively spoke with expert Meena Sriram – a product development and commercialization manager at Darigold, with a Master of Professional Studies in Food Science — to figure out the whys of it, and whether or not it's still safe to consume. Sriram mentions two main reasons: overfilling and microbial spoilage. "The seldom understood cause is an overfill of the carton that leaves very little headspace and the milk does not have sufficient space for thermal expansion," she said. "The carton may appear tight or rigid and slightly [domed]. However, the overfilled carton does not continue to expand over time, no gases are generated, has no off odors, and doesn't hiss when opened."

Meanwhile, microbial spoilage — which is when microorganisms cause food to go bad — can also be the culprit behind a bloated milk carton. "A bloated carton due to microbial spoilage... metabolize lactose and proteins in the milk to produce CO2, hydrogen, and other gases. This gas accumulation then causes the carton to bulge or expand," Sriram tells us. This could mean that it has been compromised somewhere along the supply chain, so it's best to throw it out. If you drink spoiled milk, you can contract food poisoning. So, other than bloated packaging, here are other signs to look out for that say your milk has gone bad.