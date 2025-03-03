Tips For Extending The Shelf Life Of Your Dairy Products

The most crucial factor of a dairy product's shelf-life is temperature. You're likely already familiar that dairy should be refrigerated, but it pays to be even more particular. Especially if spoilage strikes frequently, check your fridge temperature. Anything above 40 degrees Fahrenheit is deemed downright dangerous by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For milk, the risky cutoff occurs at 39.2 degrees Fahrenheit, per Medical News Today. So for the best storage conditions, you'll want your items stored at around 33 to 38 degrees Fahrenheit. Several reasons contribute to inadequate fridge cooling, so if you get such an abnormal temperature reading, consult a technician. And know that the colder the temperature, the longer milk lasts, so just a chilling adjustment can extend storage duration. Some even keep the liquid just above freezing, which will result in the most shelf-stability.

Furthermore, consider the storage area. While many people conveniently keep jugs of milk in the door, this is actually the warmest part of the fridge. To get a few more days out of your milk, yogurt, as well as soft cheeses, place in the back for improved storage. Meanwhile, with semi-soft and hard cheese, the best location is the vegetable crisper drawer. Here, the conditions bring enhanced humidity, as well as keep the cheese sectioned off from other groceries. Plus, temperatures are less frigid, maintaining the perfect flavor and texture.