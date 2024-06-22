Don't Throw Out Sour Milk. Bake Bread With It Instead

Most people will throw a carton of milk away if they even taste a hint of sourness in it. After all, no milk that's safe to use should ever taste or smell sour, right? Well, not quite. Milk that has a pungent smell and taste that makes your face pucker and your stomach quake is definitely past its prime and must be discarded. But if it only has a slight acidic tang, it should still be safe to use. Obviously, few would want to pour sour milk over their breakfast cereal, but consider giving sour milk a second lease of life by baking bread with it.

If you're feeling a bit uncertain about this trick (we don't blame you), rest assured that baking bread with sour milk has been a thing for a very long time. In Sweden, people bake what's called filmjölksbröd, which is a type of multi-grain, seeded bread enriched with sour milk. And in Ireland, traditional Irish soda bread was made with sour milk before modern recipes swapped it for buttermilk. If you're a fan of fresh-baked sourdough's subtle tang, you'll likely love the results of this little baking project. But, as you'll soon learn, sour milk offers more than just flavor when you work it into the dough.