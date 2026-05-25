'A Regular Favorite': Wegmans Shoppers Swear By These Special Turkey Burgers

When it comes to burger toppings, you have the classics: tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, etc. But those are just a starting point. You can mix it up by adding some unique fried toppings (like potato chips and fried pickles!), going for something on the spicy or sweet side, or even something inspired by a cultural cuisine. But all those tasty toppings are nothing without a well-seasoned burger — and here you have countless options available, too. Honestly, it could be overwhelming. Thankfully, if you're making burgers at home, Wegmans shoppers have found the perfect solution: the store's fresh Greek-Style Turkey Patties.

According to Wegmans, with these burgers, they've "done all the work for you." Spinach, feta cheese, and Greek-inspired spices have all been blended into the antibiotic-free ground turkey, creating a patty that's ready to cook and packed with flavor. While some people may dismiss turkey burgers, assuming they'll be dry and tasteless, these particular patties have won customers over. One reviewer said they had never liked turkey burgers — until they tried these. Other customers describe them as "SO yummy," a household favorite, and even moist (defying all turkey burger stereotypes!).

In addition to being delicious, the burgers are praised for being consistently good, an easy option for last-minute meals, and a lower-fat option to beef burgers, if that's a concern. The main sticking point is that they are a bit pricey; however, one reviewer said they'd gladly pay the premium if it means maintaining the quality.