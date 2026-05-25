The Special Oranges You Need For The Most Refreshing Mimosas This Summer

Mimosas can be an afterthought, and that's fair enough. Even some of the cheapest bubbly and a tip of bottled orange juice, technically, create one of daytime's greatest alcohol delivery systems. But, just like all of the fresh ingredient bloody Mary upgrades before it, the humble mimosa is also flush with opportunities for improvement — and swapping that bottled or fresh-squeezed navel orange juice with vibrant, nuanced blood oranges makes a big splash. Even this small adaptation is a breath of fresh air compared to the regular mimosas that may have served you perfectly well in seasons past.

The citrus fruit with the macabre name is characterized by a deep ruby interior that witches from all points would covet. Although their vibrant shade is most concentrated in whole fruit form, blood orange juice is noticeably more red in color than standard orange juice. It certainly stands out in your mimosa, even with the sparkling white wine dilution.

You might find that blood oranges taste sweeter than everyday varieties, and some palates may further pick up on notes of light raspberry (blood oranges get their signature shade from anthocyanins, an antioxidant also present in raspberries). Blood oranges are even sometimes sold as raspberry oranges in an apparent bid to brighten up their otherwise frightful title. That subtle berry quality can give your mimosa an even more fresh-from-the-garden finish than your usual grocery store staple.