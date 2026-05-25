The Special Oranges You Need For The Most Refreshing Mimosas This Summer
Mimosas can be an afterthought, and that's fair enough. Even some of the cheapest bubbly and a tip of bottled orange juice, technically, create one of daytime's greatest alcohol delivery systems. But, just like all of the fresh ingredient bloody Mary upgrades before it, the humble mimosa is also flush with opportunities for improvement — and swapping that bottled or fresh-squeezed navel orange juice with vibrant, nuanced blood oranges makes a big splash. Even this small adaptation is a breath of fresh air compared to the regular mimosas that may have served you perfectly well in seasons past.
The citrus fruit with the macabre name is characterized by a deep ruby interior that witches from all points would covet. Although their vibrant shade is most concentrated in whole fruit form, blood orange juice is noticeably more red in color than standard orange juice. It certainly stands out in your mimosa, even with the sparkling white wine dilution.
You might find that blood oranges taste sweeter than everyday varieties, and some palates may further pick up on notes of light raspberry (blood oranges get their signature shade from anthocyanins, an antioxidant also present in raspberries). Blood oranges are even sometimes sold as raspberry oranges in an apparent bid to brighten up their otherwise frightful title. That subtle berry quality can give your mimosa an even more fresh-from-the-garden finish than your usual grocery store staple.
Making blood orange mimosas that pop
Blood oranges are typically more expensive than more ordinary kinds, so make the most of every last drop. You need about four oranges for 1 cup of juice, which can get spendy fast when the average mimosa calls for about 4 ounces of prosecco (or a similar sparkler) and 2 ounces of juice. Room temperature citrus also produces more liquid, so break those babies out in advance if you're a refrigerator fruit household. Juicing machines contain all your precious liquid, but choose a widemouth vessel and squeeze your orange halves below its rim if you're using a handheld device. This better protects against splatter.
You should also slice a few orange twists before juicing for fragrant garnishes. A few careful cuts with a sharp knife can make for an even more elegant mimosa. Grab some fancy toothpicks and raspberries, too, and you can even spear them together. Bending the orange twist expresses its fragrant oils, and the berry's perfume might just bring out the blood orange's own raspberry notes for inimitable mimosas that stand out from the a.m. libation crowd.