Shucking Corn Just Got 10x Easier With This Method
If you're always on the lookout for a good cooking hack, you are definitely not alone. Anything that makes food better, easier to cook, and faster to prepare is a welcome addition to any cooking repertoire, so when a hack for shucking corn started making its rounds on social media, people took notice. Whether you like your corn boiled, grilled, or fried up for a crunchy side dish, there's no denying that shucking corn takes a bit of time and patience — the silky strands get everywhere, and you can never seem to get them all without resorting to tweezers or simply leaving some on and hoping no one notices. Save yourself some peace of mind next time and make corn a quick and easy dish to prepare.
You'll want to start by sticking the whole cob of corn (don't bother removing any of the husk or corn silk) in the microwave for 4 minutes. Then, remove it carefully with a towel and place it on the counter or a cutting board. Next is where the magic happens. Cut off the end of the cob near the stem (leave the end with the corn silk sticking out), then turn it upright so the flat end is facing down. Grab the other end of the cob and pull on the top end of the husk, and all the silk and husk will come off in one fell swoop. From there, you'll have all the waste in one convenient package that can go straight into the trash — no finding stray wisps of corn silk around the kitchen the next day!
Once the microwave does its thing, have fun with the flavor
Don't forget to microwave the corn first — it's the crucial step that makes it all work. That time in the microwave will do the cooking for you, and by keeping the husk on, the corn's natural juices stay put, so the corn comes out tender and juicy rather than dried out and bland. It will be ready to eat when it comes out, so this hack doesn't just make things ten times easier, it also frees you up to focus on the rest of the meal. And it helps that you can get away with microwaving up to four ears of corn at the same time, so this hack works for a healthy snack, a meal for one, or corn for the whole family.
Once the corn is cooked and you've pulled off the husk like a sleeve, you can get creative with how you serve it to guests — or simply eat it right out of the microwave for a quick and hassle-free snack. There are a variety of seasoning options you can explore, and your corn deserves it. In fact, not experimenting with different seasonings is one of the mistakes people often make when cooking fresh corn. You can go simple and basic with butter, salt, and pepper, or you can go global with a sprinkling of chili lime seasoning, grated parmesan, curry powder, or a dash of oregano. The options are endless, which lets you enjoy the art of creative cooking almost as much as nibbling all the delicious kernels off the cob.