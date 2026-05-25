Shucking Corn Just Got 10x Easier With This Method

If you're always on the lookout for a good cooking hack, you are definitely not alone. Anything that makes food better, easier to cook, and faster to prepare is a welcome addition to any cooking repertoire, so when a hack for shucking corn started making its rounds on social media, people took notice. Whether you like your corn boiled, grilled, or fried up for a crunchy side dish, there's no denying that shucking corn takes a bit of time and patience — the silky strands get everywhere, and you can never seem to get them all without resorting to tweezers or simply leaving some on and hoping no one notices. Save yourself some peace of mind next time and make corn a quick and easy dish to prepare.

You'll want to start by sticking the whole cob of corn (don't bother removing any of the husk or corn silk) in the microwave for 4 minutes. Then, remove it carefully with a towel and place it on the counter or a cutting board. Next is where the magic happens. Cut off the end of the cob near the stem (leave the end with the corn silk sticking out), then turn it upright so the flat end is facing down. Grab the other end of the cob and pull on the top end of the husk, and all the silk and husk will come off in one fell swoop. From there, you'll have all the waste in one convenient package that can go straight into the trash — no finding stray wisps of corn silk around the kitchen the next day!