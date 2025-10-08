Fried Corn On The Cob Is The Deliciously Crunchy Side That Will Stun Your Guests
Corn on the cob is a favorite, especially in the summer, but to take things up a notch, you must try frying it. Sure, the easiest way to cook corn on the cob is in the microwave, but a quick cook in hot oil gives the outside a light, crunchy coat while the kernels stay sweet and juicy. That's got to be worth exploring, especially since every bite snaps a little, then pops. Not to mention that the seasoning complements the crust, so you get heat and flavor, as well as a big crunch, all in the same mouthful. Is it a little over the top? Yes, but it's also perfect for passing around when the grill is busy.
Some like theirs simply tossed with seasoning and then plunged into hot oil; it comes out nicely blistered, slightly crunchy. Others prefer breading or shelling the ear first for an extra-crispy exterior. Dry each ear thoroughly, lightly oil, sprinkle with seasoning, then fry at around 375 degrees Fahrenheit. The hotter the temperature, the faster the color transforms. For a gritty texture, dust the corn in seasoned cornmeal or flour; sift out loose particles and fry until crispy. For old-fashioned, carnival-style coating, dip your corn in a thin batter of cornmeal, pancake mix, tempura, or even fizzy beer batter. Bake at about 350 degrees Fahrenheit and take them out when they are nicely golden and beautifully crunchy.
Boost your corn's flavor with delicious additions
Corn on the cob doesn't require much fuss. Instead of whole ears, chop it into bite-sized bits. Arrange those portions nicely on a platter — serve dips alongside them, so folks don't need to request them over and over again. Dips can be smooth, sharp, fiery, or sugary ... which gives your guests options. Alternatively, slather every bit of the corn with butter, recreating that timeless taste. For seasoning, Old Bay takes you to the seaside, while lemon pepper brings brightness. A dash of Parmesan alongside some black pepper delivers saltiness. If you lean toward sweet, however, try warm honey poured over top.
While flavor plays an important role with corn on the cob, a few practical touches help the experience. Buy the freshest ears you can and cook the day you shop so the kernels stay snappy. Not using fresh ears right away is one of the mistakes folks make when cooking corn. Fry them in batches and place the pieces on a wire rack so the steam does not soften the crust. If you prefer less oil, an air fryer can get you close to the same texture; brush the pieces lightly with oil and cook until the kernels blister. Finally, for leftovers, slice the kernels off the cob and toss them into tacos, grain bowls, or a tomato salad. That way, the big, crunchy side shows up again in a new style.