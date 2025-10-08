Fried Corn On The Cob Is The Deliciously Crunchy Side That Will Stun Your Guests

Corn on the cob is a favorite, especially in the summer, but to take things up a notch, you must try frying it. Sure, the easiest way to cook corn on the cob is in the microwave, but a quick cook in hot oil gives the outside a light, crunchy coat while the kernels stay sweet and juicy. That's got to be worth exploring, especially since every bite snaps a little, then pops. Not to mention that the seasoning complements the crust, so you get heat and flavor, as well as a big crunch, all in the same mouthful. Is it a little over the top? Yes, but it's also perfect for passing around when the grill is busy.

Some like theirs simply tossed with seasoning and then plunged into hot oil; it comes out nicely blistered, slightly crunchy. Others prefer breading or shelling the ear first for an extra-crispy exterior. Dry each ear thoroughly, lightly oil, sprinkle with seasoning, then fry at around 375 degrees Fahrenheit. The hotter the temperature, the faster the color transforms. For a gritty texture, dust the corn in seasoned cornmeal or flour; sift out loose particles and fry until crispy. For old-fashioned, carnival-style coating, dip your corn in a thin batter of cornmeal, pancake mix, tempura, or even fizzy beer batter. Bake at about 350 degrees Fahrenheit and take them out when they are nicely golden and beautifully crunchy.