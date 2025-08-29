Add A New Twist To Your Next Cookout With A Creative Corn On The Cob Bar

You probably don't need much convincing to add corn on the cob to your summer cookout menu, but why not turn it into the star of the party by creating a DIY corn on the cob bar? All you really have to do it grab some fresh ears of corn (make sure to avoid the mistakes you're making with fresh corn such as letting it dry out in the fridge) and if possible, buy them the same day you plan to grill them.

Once the corn is all grilled and ready to go, create a "help yourself" bar for your guests — think of an ice cream sundae bar as inspiration here. To really make this feature work, the more variety the better, so offer a few flavored butters like garlic and herb or smoky paprika. Using compound butter instead of regular butter on your corn can instantly add more flavor. Then, just simply mix in the extra ingredients to create a few options. Then move onto toppings: crumbled cheese, chopped herbs, hot honey, toasted seeds, and crispy onions can all bring some creaminess and crunchiness to the corn experience. More outlandish additions like buffalo sauce to drizzle or some crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos to roll the cob in can take it to a whole new level.

All you have to do is place everything in little bowls and jars so people can experiment with their own cob without mixing the toppings together. It's fun because it allows your guests to play — some will go wild putting everything on, while others will stick to two or three toppings, really curating their experience. And just like that, you've turned a pretty ordinary side dish into a full on interactive experience which will bring everyone together as they discuss their choices and have some fun.