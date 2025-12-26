Kitchen Cabinets Wear Down Faster When You Ignore This Common Appliance Mistake

Whether you just put in newly upgraded kitchen cabinets or have some well-preserved ones, the last thing you probably want is to damage them and shorten their lifespan. But if you have various appliances sitting below or next to them, you might be doing just that without even realizing it. Heat and steam damage from kitchen appliances are a real risk for cabinets new and old, but too many people make the mistake of not taking any basic steps to prevent it. And, by the time they do, it may already be too lately to avoid expensive fixes. Some of the biggest offenders are appliances you might use on a regular basis: Toasters, coffeemakers, rice cookers, air fryers, Crock-Pots, and more can all cause major damage over time to kitchen cabinets, especially when placed and operated on countertops right beneath them.

Even dishwashers, stoves, and ovens can damage your cabinets, depending on how they're vented, and not just when you're actively using them for their intended purposes. Self-cleaning settings can create intense heat (and steam, in some cases), which can radiate out and affect the cabinets directly around these appliances. And while microwaves sitting above stovetops can seem like a good way to prevent heat from rising up into cabinets, they can be even worse culprits if they vent directly into the cabinets above them.