The Old-School Appliance You Don't See In Kitchens Much Anymore
Just as kitchen design trends come and go, so too do kitchen appliance trends. Over the past decade, the air fryer has seen a marked rise in popularity, and the Keurig has journeyed from office novelty to household staple since its launch in 1998. But for every modern "must-have," there's a vintage appliance that's been largely forgotten. One of these is the Hamilton Beach DrinkMaster, which you've no doubt seen a version of if you've ever frequented a retro diner.
The classic DrinkMaster, introduced in the 1930s (and available for home use beginning in the 1940s), has a long, thin "neck" and rounded, slightly alien-looking head; attached to the head is a thin, metal mixing spindle that fits perfectly into a stainless steel mixing cup. It can come in a variety of colors. Currently, Hamilton Beach sells it in chrome, red, and perfectly nostalgic mint green. The appliance is perhaps most commonly associated with blending milkshakes; however, it can also be used to mix dressings, whisk eggs, etc. And while it doesn't appear to take up a ton of counter space, it seems reasonable to assume that it's declined in popularity due to the availability of other, more versatile, appliances that can do similar tasks. For example, a KitchenAid stand mixer or bladed blender can both blend milkshakes and liquefy frozen smoothie ingredients.
Buying a DrinkMaster
The DrinkMasters on Hamilton Beach's website currently sell for about $50 to $60; they are also available at similar prices from other retailers like Home Depot and Walmart. But assuming you're looking into buying a DrinkMaster for your own kitchen, you may be wondering if you should purchase a modern or original model. After all, the modern models haven't changed much in terms of aesthetics — but there's that old adage: "They don't make them like they used to."
Judging by the Reddit chatter, however, you probably won't regret a modern model, at least in terms of its power and longevity. And while some of the models are made using more plastic rather than metal, even these have some plus-sides: Redditors report that they can frequently be found for around $25, perform well, and are easier to clean than some of the older models. By contrast, some of the older vintage models may cost more than $200 on sites like eBay. One final consideration: If you can find an affordable vintage model that has two blades rather than one (like the modern ones have), that can give you more mixing power, ideal for milkshakes.