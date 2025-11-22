The Old-School Appliance You Don't See In Kitchens Much Anymore

By Tara Bowen
vintage photo of a 1950s kitchen with a smiling woman and appliances Bettmann/Getty Images

Just as kitchen design trends come and go, so too do kitchen appliance trends. Over the past decade, the air fryer has seen a marked rise in popularity, and the Keurig has journeyed from office novelty to household staple since its launch in 1998. But for every modern "must-have," there's a vintage appliance that's been largely forgotten. One of these is the Hamilton Beach DrinkMaster, which you've no doubt seen a version of if you've ever frequented a retro diner.

The classic DrinkMaster, introduced in the 1930s (and available for home use beginning in the 1940s), has a long, thin "neck" and rounded, slightly alien-looking head; attached to the head is a thin, metal mixing spindle that fits perfectly into a stainless steel mixing cup. It can come in a variety of colors. Currently, Hamilton Beach sells it in chrome, red, and perfectly nostalgic mint green. The appliance is perhaps most commonly associated with blending milkshakes; however, it can also be used to mix dressings, whisk eggs, etc. And while it doesn't appear to take up a ton of counter space, it seems reasonable to assume that it's declined in popularity due to the availability of other, more versatile, appliances that can do similar tasks. For example, a KitchenAid stand mixer or bladed blender can both blend milkshakes and liquefy frozen smoothie ingredients.

Buying a DrinkMaster

a drinkmaster-inspired appliance and bananas Kristina Maksymova/Getty Images

The DrinkMasters on Hamilton Beach's website currently sell for about $50 to $60; they are also available at similar prices from other retailers like Home Depot and Walmart. But assuming you're looking into buying a DrinkMaster for your own kitchen, you may be wondering if you should purchase a modern or original model. After all, the modern models haven't changed much in terms of aesthetics — but there's that old adage: "They don't make them like they used to." 

Judging by the Reddit chatter, however, you probably won't regret a modern model, at least in terms of its power and longevity. And while some of the models are made using more plastic rather than metal, even these have some plus-sides: Redditors report that they can frequently be found for around $25, perform well, and are easier to clean than some of the older models. By contrast, some of the older vintage models may cost more than $200 on sites like eBay. One final consideration: If you can find an affordable vintage model that has two blades rather than one (like the modern ones have), that can give you more mixing power, ideal for milkshakes.

