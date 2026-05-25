Do Restaurants Expect You To Tip When Picking Up Takeout?

Unlike other countries, it's customary in America to leave a tip. For instance, this American restaurant etiquette is considered rude in Japan. But since the current landscape has shifted — with around 75% of customers preferring takeout, per the National Restaurant Association — is the tipping culture seeing similar changes too? Chowhound exclusively spoke with two experts to find out whether restaurants expect you to tip when picking up takeout, and the short answer is no, but it does come with its caveats.

Brandon Dorsky, owner of Yeastie Boys Bagels and a food consultant, tells us, "Depending on the restaurant employee's experience, and where the employee lives and the type of restaurant the employee works in, the employee may have an expectation that customers tip on takeout orders." Dr. Sheree Bryant Sekou — a certified business etiquette trainer licensed by The Emily Post Institute (since 2012) and principal consultant at Sheree Sekou Consulting — adds this to the discussion: "In my experience, while many restaurant employees do not expect customers to tip when picking up takeout orders, many are pleasantly surprised to receive one."

So, while it's not mandatory, tips are much appreciated — but how much? Compared to dining in, where a 15% to 20% tip is more conventional, Dr. Sekou mentions that a 10% tip is recommended for services such as curbside delivery and larger orders. She also highlights that it's not a written rule to tip, but again, it never hurts to extend some extra bucks.