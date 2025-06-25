A longstanding debate in the hospitality and service industries situates around tipping culture. Specifically when it comes to etiquette, many still find themselves unsure when it's appropriate to skip the tip, if ever at all. In the case of fast food workers, it can be confusing as to whether tipping is customary or not. As opposed to the state-to-state system (tips based), it's important to note when this responsibility falls on the customer so as to not accidentally leave your server with a tip too low. For those who have never worked in service industry, it can be very difficult to contextualize the reasoning behind this necessary step in the dining out experience, and it can be especially difficult to navigate for those across global communities, as restaurant etiquette dramatically varies country to country.

In the United States, tipping culture is standard — going out generally entails the expectation of an extra 20% after your bill hits the table. Though generation to generation it seems not everyone is on board with this, and therefore tip out totals can vary dramatically. TradingPedia dug into this discrepancy with the help of MarketsChain in order to get a handle on the national understanding of tipping culture. Their data comes from a survey sent to over 2,000 participants who were 18 or older. As it turns out, the generation most likely to poorly tip is seniors, who leave tips of around 16% on average.