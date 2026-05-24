The Best Oven Temperature For Juicy And Flavorful Brisket

A beautifully prepared brisket is one of the world's most marvelous meats. The problem is that not every brisket is beautifully prepared. This big slab of beef butchered from the cow's breast starts out mighty tough, and it needs considerable care and attention to cook to the tender finish that folks expect. Make even a few ruinous brisket mistakes, and all of that precious protein will end up dry and unyielding. So Chowhound asked Dagan Lynn, executive chef of Beef. It's What's For Dinner., for his tips on how to get it right every time — and that starts with the cooking temperature.

If you're preparing brisket in the oven, a temperature of 225 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit is key for ensuring properly rendered fat and maximum moisture, according to Lynn. Slow, as you might already expect, follows that low heat. He said that you should plan to leave your brisket in the oven for 13 or more hours for the best results, depending on its size. "Brisket is a tougher cut of beef that contains a lot of collagen, which breaks down best when it's cooked low and slow," Lynn said. "This method allows the collagen to convert to gelatin, which gives you a tender brisket."

Thankfully, patience and the slight turn of your oven's dial are pretty low-lift requirements to achieve the most successful brisket. Still, it's crucial to know precisely when your brisket's done the very first time you make it. According to Lynn, your brisket ought to reach an internal temperature of 195 degrees Fahrenheit, but he recommended making two adjustments before it gets to that point. "Once it reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit, wrap in butcher paper or foil, increase heat to 275 degrees Fahrenheit, and let it cook to perfection," he suggested.