The Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Brisket's Texture

Brisket is a beautiful cut of meat that can be perfectly served as a simple lunchtime sandwich, but can also pull off a place as an elegant centerpiece to a holiday meal. But cooking brisket can be intimidating for some home cooks — especially when it comes to achieving that all-important ideal texture — and turning out a tough or mushy finished product can be heartbreaking, no matter what you had in mind for your meat.

Fortunately, we had a chance to ask an expert for some guidance on ensuring that your brisket is melt-in-your-mouth tender. Derek Piva is the executive chef at The Restaurant at Tu Tu' Tun Lodge in southern Oregon, and he helped us understand where most people go wrong when preparing this meat.

"The most common mistake is not cooking brisket long enough or at the right temperature," he says. Helpfully, he explains some of the science behind those unpleasant textural outcomes. "Tough brisket means it hasn't had enough time to break down connective tissue, while mushy brisket indicates overcooking or cooking at too low a temperature."