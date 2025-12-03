10 Easy Ways To Make Kale Instantly Tastier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It takes a special kind of person to like kale, and that's not something that we say very lightly. While the historically bitter vegetable has seen a rise in popularity in recent years — coinciding with the manufacture of "Eat More Kale" t-shirts — it still elicits the same response as Brussels sprouts: The folks who really love it will let you know, and so will the folks who hate it. It's not nearly as mild-tasting as spinach, romaine, or butter lettuce, and it requires a little more preparation and forethought into deciding how to cook it to make it tasty, which is what turns many people off of it.

The fact of the matter is that many people may not like kale because they haven't had it prepared well. After all, if you eat it straight from the plant, you'll quite literally be in for a bitter awakening. But the good news is that many of the ways to make kale taste better don't require a ton of legwork — just an understanding of what ingredients can help to soften both its flavor and its texture. We got some expert insight from David Davidov, recipe creator for The Cooking Foodie, and Danny Freeman, author of "Italianish: Modern Twists on Classic Italian Flavors." They shared some of their top tips for cooking with kale, as well as simple ways to balance its flavor. Together, we can all Eat More Kale — and enjoy it, too.