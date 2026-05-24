Give Your Brisket So Much More Flavor With This Powerhouse Ingredient

A good brisket, aside from being irresistibly tender, should guarantee a flavor-packed bite, and you can definitely up the ante at home with one powerhouse ingredient: coffee. If you haven't used coffee to spruce up a recipe before or the idea of it is completely foreign, don't worry — things aren't about to get weird. There are plenty of savory uses for ground coffee, and for a mean brisket, it can serve as a dry rub to infuse its flavor without it tasting like your morning espresso. Instead, it's going to give it a rustic finish with a gentle bitterness. It can also enhance the meat's texture, helping you achieve a delicate bite while locking in moisture for a satisfying succulence.

Ground coffee can work — preferably medium or dark roast. Choose medium roast for a more tender meat, as it breaks down enzymes through its acidity. Meanwhile, dark roast is the perfect choice if you want more robust flavors, which are especially highlighted if you're smoking or roasting your brisket. Different types of grounds have different uses, too. For instance, a fine grind is best for quick and easy recipes, while coarse grinds are for the opposite scenario.

This is also how people use coffee in BBQs, along with a range of their preferred spices. But for the brisket dry rub, you can build your own flavors by combining the base components, including sugar, salt, spices, and herbs. Recipes can be erratic, so there's really no exact ratio as to how much coffee you should use. But generally, if you're not sure where to start, 40 grams of it per 4 pounds of meat can work.