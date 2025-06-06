Why Coffee Grounds Might Actually Deserve A Spot In Your Bedroom Closet

You'd expect to find coffee grounds on the kitchen counter or tucked away in the pantry. It's not unusual to see a few different kinds lined up in a coffee nook, maybe even alongside instant coffee for iced drinks. But coffee in your bedroom closet? Well, that idea is a little more outlandish. After all, nobody makes coffee in their bedroom, much less in the closet. A satchel of ground coffee will do wonders for your closet, though.

Have you ever opened your closet door and flinched at the smell? It's a damp, musty, old sort of scent and one that nobody wants clinging to their clothes. Ground coffee neutralizes these fragrances. It takes care shoe odors, too. Coffee beans also absorb moisture from the air, meaning they'll combat any kind of humid situation you have going on in your bedroom closet area. Fresh or used coffee grounds will work, so don't toss those used grounds after you make your morning espresso. Instead, let them dry, wrap them up in a satchel, and reuse them in your closet — that is, if you don't mind a possible lingering coffee scent on all your clothes.