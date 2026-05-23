5 Aldi Frozen Burger Options To Try At Your Next Summer Cookout
Frozen burgers are an easy option when you want to toss a few onto the grill for a quick weekend cookout. You save the time of seasoning and shaping traditional burger patties, keeping the prep process as simple as possible. Aldi, a grocery store known for its affordability, offers a handful of frozen burger options to suit a number of needs, whether you just like to have a stocked freezer or you're hosting a party for a bunch of people.
Frozen burgers have two big benefits: ease and moisture. Besides little-to-no prep work, when burgers are flash frozen, that moisture locks in, so you're unlikely to get a dry patty. The patties are also consistent in their seasoning and thickness, so there's no concern about whether some patties will be more or less cooked than others. Plus, there are plenty of ways to upgrade frozen burgers. If you're shopping at Aldi and aren't sure which to buy, narrow it down based on how much fat and flavor you want, how many burgers you need, and whether you want them to be beef or not.
For a standard burger, go with the 85/15 Ground Beef Patties
If you want a classic, no-frills burger with a good amount of fat — but not overly juicy or greasy — grab Aldi's 85/15 Ground Beef Patties. Twelve patties come in the resealable bag, so they're perfect for entertaining at a backyard dinner party, or just to keep in the freezer for when you don't have time to cook a full dinner.
Aldi shoppers seem to think these burgers are a good, standard beef burger to have on hand. "Nothing amazing but a solid choice for a frozen burger," one user wrote on an r/aldi Reddit thread. "If you like the basic cheeseburger from McDonald's or Burger King, [they] taste pretty much the same," another person wrote (more restaurants use frozen patties than you think). If you want a little more meat on your burger, use two of these patties; they're pretty light at ¼ pound each.
For a great deal, grab the Party Pack Seasoned Beef Patties
If you're entertaining a bigger crowd — maybe having the kids' friends over after a soccer game or looking for an easy backyard barbecue solution — Aldi has an even larger package of burgers. These are a little more seasoned.
The Party Pack Seasoned Beef Patties offer 16 ¼-pound patties per box. While Aldi's website doesn't say what these are seasoned with, shoppers like the added flavor and ease of these burgers. "Honestly, we bought four boxes of these at $2 a pound on clearance. They are just fine, and actually kinda good and moist if you don't overcook," someone wrote on an r/aldi Reddit thread. "These, for the price, taste like beef and don't have any off-putting flavors or ridiculous ingredients," someone else added. A few shoppers on Reddit were skeptical because of the price (you get 16 burgers for just under $19), but those who have tried them don't have a bad thing to say.
For a major flavor burst, try the Cattlemen's Ranch Bacon Cheddar Beef Burger Patties
If you don't want bland burgers, Aldi has an option worth checking out: Cattlemen's Ranch Bacon Cheddar Beef Burger Patties. There are six patties to a box, and they're slightly bigger than the previous two options at ⅓ pound per patty. According to the packaging, these patties are not just beef; they also contain crispy pieces of bacon, plus a filling of cheddar cheese. They're a solid, flavorful option for a weeknight dinner or party.
"I tried out the Cattlemen's Bacon & Cheddar burger patties. They are so delicious. I get [them] every time I go to [Aldi] now," one Facebook user wrote of the frozen burgers. "Just had them last night. Recommend. They are the best!" someone else commented. Some people didn't love the bacon and cheddar flavors, calling them artificial tasting, and suggested keeping a box of the Cattlemen's Ranch Unseasoned Black Angus Beef Patties in the freezer and adding cheddar and bacon to the burgers instead.
If you're looking for good turkey burgers, grab Aldi's Kirkwood Seasoned Turkey Burgers
Not everyone loves a beef burger. If you want to have some variety, Aldi fans suggest picking up the Kirkwood Seasoned Turkey Burgers. The burgers are gluten free and made with 90% lean ground turkey. While the package doesn't say specifically what they're seasoned with, Aldi customers think the flavor is good enough to keep a box of these in the freezer.
"We have them in rotation almost weekly," one person wrote on Facebook. "They are very good. Thick, too, and they stay tender and juicy cooking them. Highly recommend," someone else mentioned on an r/aldi Reddit thread. In that same thread, people raved about the burgers and suggested they didn't even need any additional seasonings. "I can't believe how good they taste just from the frying pan. Didn't season them at all. Had on a bun with some mustard. Yummy!" someone commented.
If you want a spicy fish burger, grab the Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Chipotle Alaska Salmon Burgers
Aldi also carries fish burgers. The Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Chipotle Alaska Salmon Burgers come with four in a pack. Those who have purchased the salmon burgers seem to absolutely love them. They have a hint of heat, so you only need to jazz these salmon burgers up with some basic seasonings, if anything at all. "We had the Fremont Chipotle Alaska Salmon burgers for dinner tonight and they were great!" one person wrote on an r/aldi Reddit thread.
The Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Teriyaki Alaska Salmon Burgers get solid reviews, too. "They're really tasty!! I ate mine on a pretzel bun with lettuce and teriyaki," someone wrote on a separate r/aldi thread, though another person noted the chipotle version is better. These burgers are reportedly seasonal, though, so look for them in the summer and stock up.