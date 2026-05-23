5 Aldi Frozen Burger Options To Try At Your Next Summer Cookout

Frozen burgers are an easy option when you want to toss a few onto the grill for a quick weekend cookout. You save the time of seasoning and shaping traditional burger patties, keeping the prep process as simple as possible. Aldi, a grocery store known for its affordability, offers a handful of frozen burger options to suit a number of needs, whether you just like to have a stocked freezer or you're hosting a party for a bunch of people.

Frozen burgers have two big benefits: ease and moisture. Besides little-to-no prep work, when burgers are flash frozen, that moisture locks in, so you're unlikely to get a dry patty. The patties are also consistent in their seasoning and thickness, so there's no concern about whether some patties will be more or less cooked than others. Plus, there are plenty of ways to upgrade frozen burgers. If you're shopping at Aldi and aren't sure which to buy, narrow it down based on how much fat and flavor you want, how many burgers you need, and whether you want them to be beef or not.