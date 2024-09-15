The Simple Seasonings You Need For Salmon Burgers

A traditional beef burger with American cheese, pickles, onion, and tomato is a perennial provision that won't be going out of style anytime soon. However, shaking up traditions is part of what makes cooking an art form, and a salmon burger is just as delicious as its prototype, especially if it's properly seasoned. But how exactly should you spice up a salmon burger? Chowhound spoke with Joe Gurrera, original fishmonger and owner of the East Coast fish market Citarella, to get the certified low-down on how to properly season a salmon burger.

Because salmon has a deep, oceanic flavor that won't disintegrate when grilled for a burger, it's important to select seasonings that won't compromise its innately rich taste. Though many seasonings can upgrade salmon, when it comes to burgers, Gurrera says he "prefers to keep it simple," explaining, "I like to season mine with just salt, pepper, and chives." Salt is a flavor enhancer that amplifies the nuances of a salmon patty, while black pepper brings a touch of earthy heat and chives provide a fresh, onion-like flavor with subtle layers of garlicky goodness. Together, these basic but never-boring salmon burger fixings work to complement rather than overpower the delicate, smoky taste of a grilled salmon patty.

When it comes to toppings, the fishmonger encourages simplicity here too. Think fresh greens, lemon-kissed aiolis, and mild cheeses. As for the bread, Gurrera is more willing to branch out in that department, mentioning that a toasted brioche bun is his ideal bookend for a simply seasoned salmon burger.