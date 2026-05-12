The Little-Known Culver's Order That Gets You A Whole Meal For $6
Culver's is a beloved fast food chain from the Midwest, with locations across the United States, known for its custard, distinctly good root beer, ButterBurgers, and cheese curds. Despite being well loved, Culver's can be on the pricier side. For burger lovers out there, you can save almost half the cost of a regular meal with an easy menu hack hiding in plain sight on the Culver's kids' menu.
Turns out, the kids' single ButterBurger cheese is a similar size to the adult portion. Additionally, it rings in at a reasonable price of just over $6 (up to around $7, depending on location). The Culver's kids' menu offers a choice of six entrees (ButterBurger, ButterBurger cheese, grilled cheese, chicken tenders, Buffalo chicken tenders, or a corn dog). The meal also comes with a small drink, a scoop of custard, and a choice of side (you may want to skip the Culver's side Chowhound ranked the worst: steamed broccoli).
Some sit-down restaurants may make guests prove the "kids' meal" is being ordered for a child. At Culver's, and many other fast food restaurants, a strict vetting system is unlikely — regardless of if you sit inside or use the drive-thru. Additionally, you can order kids' meals in apps, such as Uber Eats, and on the website, like you would any other menu item. One alleged Culver's employee on Reddit noted, "I've never heard of any Culver's enforcing an age limit for a kids' meal. I don't think there's one even posted."
How to make the most of your kids' meal
There are a few upgrades to make your kids' meal even more substantial. So long as you're happy to pay a little extra, you can upgrade the small fries that come with the meal to a larger size for an upcharge (only 10 cents in some cases). You also don't have to stick with fries; you can substitute a number of other menu sides for an upcharge, depending on location. Don't forget that many of Culver's burger toppings, such as lettuce, onion, and sauces such as mayo and ketchup, are also free of charge. Various add-ons can easily turn your kid's meal into something that looks identical to the adult-sized single burger — all for a fraction of the price.
When it comes to the free scoop of custard, you can opt for vanilla, chocolate, or the flavor of the day, and this is inclusive of a single topping. The Culver's kids' menu is just one of many ordering tips to get the best Culver's burger, so give it a try next time you go.