The Little-Known Culver's Order That Gets You A Whole Meal For $6

Culver's is a beloved fast food chain from the Midwest, with locations across the United States, known for its custard, distinctly good root beer, ButterBurgers, and cheese curds. Despite being well loved, Culver's can be on the pricier side. For burger lovers out there, you can save almost half the cost of a regular meal with an easy menu hack hiding in plain sight on the Culver's kids' menu.

Turns out, the kids' single ButterBurger cheese is a similar size to the adult portion. Additionally, it rings in at a reasonable price of just over $6 (up to around $7, depending on location). The Culver's kids' menu offers a choice of six entrees (ButterBurger, ButterBurger cheese, grilled cheese, chicken tenders, Buffalo chicken tenders, or a corn dog). The meal also comes with a small drink, a scoop of custard, and a choice of side (you may want to skip the Culver's side Chowhound ranked the worst: steamed broccoli).

Some sit-down restaurants may make guests prove the "kids' meal" is being ordered for a child. At Culver's, and many other fast food restaurants, a strict vetting system is unlikely — regardless of if you sit inside or use the drive-thru. Additionally, you can order kids' meals in apps, such as Uber Eats, and on the website, like you would any other menu item. One alleged Culver's employee on Reddit noted, "I've never heard of any Culver's enforcing an age limit for a kids' meal. I don't think there's one even posted."