When Burgers Aren't The Move At Culver's, Diners Flock To This Menu Item Instead

If you're lucky enough to have a Culver's near you, then you know how fantastic those ButterBurgers are. The name itself describes the burger well — buttery and flavorful with those classic crispy edges smashburgers are known for. This Wisconsin-based fast food chain, which opened in 1984, clearly knows how to make a good burger. And customers tend to agree, it has since expanded to around 1,000 restaurants, making it a top 10 burger chain and top 30 restaurant chain overall, according to Restaurant Business.

But Culver's is more than just burgers. In fact, it offers quite a few seafood dishes – the most popular of which is likely the North Atlantic cod dinner. The two-piece dinner includes the hand-battered and fried cod — which really is caught in the North Atlantic–– as well as two sides, a dinner roll, and Culver's tartare sauce. It sells for around $14, based on location, and the three-piece dinner comes in around $18.

We believe it's one of the best fish and chips dinners out there. And if you believe customer reviews, Culver's fried cod – which also comes in sandwich form for about $8 – might be just as good as their famous ButterBurgers. "Culver's 3pc fish and chips is better than most sit-down restaurants," one Redditor claims. They add, "At $18.99, it's not cheap, but it's impressive for a fast food restaurant." Another Redditor said, "I've always loved their burgers, but I recently had the 2pc cod dinner, and my god, the breading was phenomenal, and the fish was delicious."