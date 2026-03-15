When Burgers Aren't The Move At Culver's, Diners Flock To This Menu Item Instead
If you're lucky enough to have a Culver's near you, then you know how fantastic those ButterBurgers are. The name itself describes the burger well — buttery and flavorful with those classic crispy edges smashburgers are known for. This Wisconsin-based fast food chain, which opened in 1984, clearly knows how to make a good burger. And customers tend to agree, it has since expanded to around 1,000 restaurants, making it a top 10 burger chain and top 30 restaurant chain overall, according to Restaurant Business.
But Culver's is more than just burgers. In fact, it offers quite a few seafood dishes – the most popular of which is likely the North Atlantic cod dinner. The two-piece dinner includes the hand-battered and fried cod — which really is caught in the North Atlantic–– as well as two sides, a dinner roll, and Culver's tartare sauce. It sells for around $14, based on location, and the three-piece dinner comes in around $18.
We believe it's one of the best fish and chips dinners out there. And if you believe customer reviews, Culver's fried cod – which also comes in sandwich form for about $8 – might be just as good as their famous ButterBurgers. "Culver's 3pc fish and chips is better than most sit-down restaurants," one Redditor claims. They add, "At $18.99, it's not cheap, but it's impressive for a fast food restaurant." Another Redditor said, "I've always loved their burgers, but I recently had the 2pc cod dinner, and my god, the breading was phenomenal, and the fish was delicious."
Cod, walleye, shrimp, and more
If you happen to visit Culver's during the spring, you have another fish option as well. During Lent, the chain offers its Northwoods Walleye Dinner — caught in Canadian waters — with two sides and a dinner roll for around $18. Though the three-piece version costs a whopping $24. Despite the staggering price for a fast food chain, a reviewer on Facebook thought the Walleye Dinner was "great and worth the price."
Culver's even goes beyond fish if that's not your choice of seafood. The Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp Dinner comes with six jumbo shrimp, two sides, a dinner roll, and cocktail sauce for around $12 -– again, depending on location. You can also order a ten-piece version for about $15.
So it's not just the burgers, frozen custard, and cheese curds that Culver's nails. Their seafood really is top quality for a fast food restaurant. If you're okay with the extravagant pricing, go try that North Atlantic Cod Dinner at Culver's and see for yourself if it's worth the hype.