How Alton Brown Achieves A Perfect Crust On Prime Rib

As its name suggests, prime rib is prized for its tenderness, offering plenty of fat and generous marbling. To make the most of this special cut, quirky and encyclopedic food guru Alton Brown has a tried-and-true method: drying it in the refrigerator for four to five days, which helps reduce moisture to create the ideal crisp, browned exterior. Brown is a repository of handy cooking tips, and during an episode of "Alton Brown Cooks Food" on YouTube, the chef waxed poetic about preparing prime rib this way, noting that he starts the process as soon as he brings the roast home.

While Brown illustrates cooking a standing rib roast, it is important to note that although the cut of beef is essentially the same (coming from the favored top mid-section of the cow), the bones that feature in a standing rib roast are removed in prime rib. That being said, the same preparation technique can be used for both. Though cheesecloth usually comes to mind for its intended purpose of making cheese, it's perfect for this application because it's porous enough to allow air in and absorb moisture, while protecting the meat from becoming too hard and brittle on the outside.