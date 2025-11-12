Prime Rib Vs Standing Rib Roast: The Subtle Difference You Need To Know

Eating a huge cut of beef rib roast that's cooked juicy, tender, and perhaps a little rare, is a special culinary experience that can often feel festive. It is also a gourmet option at finer restaurants, which use the best techniques to achieve the perfect prime rib. However, there is a subtle difference between a prime rib roast and a rib roast, and more specifically, a standing rib roast.

The prime rib is specifically sourced from a section cut from ribs six to 12 of a cow's primal rib section, and a standing rib roast is a type of prime rib that is cooked bone-in — resting on its bones in an upright position. Prime rib and standing rib roast are sourced from the same part of a cow, called the primal section, which is located between the shoulder and loin. The word "prime" in this case refers to the cut originating from the superior rib section of the animal, not the USDA grade.

There are also two cuts of prime rib available for purchase. The "first cut" is sourced from the back loin end, which is smaller and more tender. The "second cut," from the frontal chuck end, is larger, fattier, more flavorful, and less tender. A standing rib roast is sold and cooked with the bones attached to the meat.