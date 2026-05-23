Why Alto Piemonte Should Be Your Next Wine Region Trip According To A Sommelier And A Chef

In Northern Italy, in the foothills of the Alpine massif Monte Rosa, lies Alto Piemonte. This region was once celebrated for its wines before decades of problems — from bad weather to changing demographics — led to its near demise. But Alto Piemonte is again making its mark on the wine world with its reds, mainly from the Nebbiolo grape, called Spanna locally. If Niebollo sounds familiar, it's because of Barolo — the ultra-popular wine from further south in Piemonte that's made with these same grapes. Their counterparts from Alto Piemonte are more elegant with good tannins and lots of minerality due to the area's unique soil, according to Sommelier Danilo Ingannamorte.

"Usually Nebbiolo has good tannins. And that's the case... in Alto Piemonte, although the tannins are a little less aggressive than in Barolo, because the climate and the soil is different, so they tend to be a little less intense, but still there," he tells Chowhound. Alto Piemonte has 10 appellations, including Boca, Gattinara, Lessona, and Bramaterra, which correspond to various towns, he said.

Ingannamorte, who owns the farm-to-table restaurant Erba Brusca in Milan, Italy, with his partner, Chef Alice Delcourt, has had a long love affair with Alto Piemonte. The couple's love of the wine region has produced Gather Experiences, a program with their friend Sonal Miller, which includes private wine retreats in Alto Piemonte, among other offerings. Of the wineries that have reclaimed the region's wine history, they have several favorites.