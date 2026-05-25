The Hands Down Best Delis In LA
As an LA native, I've been dining in the city's delis since I could say the words "pastrami on rye, please". Oftentimes, LA's deli scene is overshadowed by NYC's bustling deli and diners — however, the West Coast shouldn't be written off so quickly. Its sprawling landscape and booming population mean its selections are much more diverse and delicious than most people think.
In my 24 years on this earth, it feels like I've tried nearly every deli in the city, from iconic, Old Hollywood spots that have been piling sandwiches on high for decades to hidden word-of-mouth spots that will change your opinion on which city has the best pastrami sandwich. No matter where you wander around the city, LA's delis are much more iconic than they're credited for. So whether you're a fellow Angeleno or just a tourist looking for a delicious meal, use this list as your guide to the best delis my hometown has to offer.
Canter's Deli
Canter's Deli was always on everyone's mind after a late night out in Fairfax. Whether you're wandering out of The Kibitz Room or simply just looking for a restaurant that's open past 10:00 p.m., Canter's Deli is the spot. The deli has two locations, one in Santa Monica that only does take-out and delivery orders, and its iconic Fairfax location that every Angeleno can recognize from a mile away by its glimmering neon retro sign, paying homage to Old Hollywood. It was founded in 1931 and has been a landmark in LA's deli scene ever since it first opened its doors.
Growing up in LA, I've been to Canter's countless times, and every single time I'm dining there, I'll order the same thing: a hot pastrami sandwich with a side of potato pancakes and extra sour cream. Personally, I can't think of a better order — however, if perfectly cooked pastrami and crispy potato pancakes aren't your thing, don't worry, the deli has a massive menu to satisfy everyones preferences. With cheeseburgers, pancakes, corned beef Reubens, and piping hot matzo ball soup, Canter's Deli has got you covered no matter what you're craving.
Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant
Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant is arguably one of LA's (and the country's) most iconic delis that's been serving tourists and Angelenos for nearly 80 years. This two-time James Beard Foundation Award winner was founded in 1947 and is well-known around town for its iconic pastrami sandwich, with the late legendary writer and filmmaker, Nora Ephron, claiming it to be "the finest hot pastrami sandwich in the world" in a New Yorker article published in 2002.
Walking into Langer's, it feels like stepping into a time capsule from America's post-war era of design — the restaurant has a sprawling layout of cushy leather booths, diner-style seats, brass chandeliers, and a perfectly laid out dessert case, showcasing its enormous layer cakes and treats. Its massive menu has a wide variety of different deli sandwiches, including corned beef, baked ham, tuna salad, chopped liver, and of course, its iconic pastrami sandwich.
The deli has 10 iterations of its pastrami sandwich, with one including tomato and cream cheese and another smothered in Swiss cheese and Russian-style dressing. It's nearly impossible for me to dine at Langer's without ordering the pastrami and coleslaw sandwich, and after your first bite, you'll realize just why. If you're like me and you've got a sweet tooth at the end of nearly every meal, I highly recommend ordering a chocolate malt to wash everything down.
Roma Market
Tucked away in North Pasadena, Roma Market is a classic Italian deli famous for its $6.00 unmanned sandwich consisting of thinly sliced provolone cheese, mortadella, salami, and capicola on a freshly baked bread roll. It's by far one of my favorite Italian-style sandwiches in the city and in my opinion, it's one of the clearest example of "less is more." With just five ingredients total, it prioritizes high-quality ingredients over complexity and fussy add-ons, letting each ingredient speak for itself. Beyond its iconic sandwich, the store is packed to the brim with imported Italian goods, including cheese, cured meats, cookies, antipasti, pasta, sauces, and unique beverages worth taking home.
After living in Italy for five years, I can confidently say this is one of the most authentic Italian delis in LA — every time I walk inside, I am instantly transported to my local deli I would go to in my neighborhood in Florence. I don't know if it's the wide selection of imported goods or the laidback homey atmosphere of the store, where you'll often find the owner, Rosario Mazzeo, taking a nap outside — whatever it is, it's nostalgic, comforting, and a little reminder of a past life right in my hometown.
Brent's Deli Northridge
As a West side native who dreads driving to the valley, Brent's Deli in Northridge is my reason to do so. The service is friendly, the Reuben is absolutely massive, the potato latkes are always crispy and piping hot, and it's the spot my family has been going to ever since I was born.
Ron Peskin bought the struggling deli when it came up for sale (despite financial advice not to) in 1967, and made it his goal to turn business around. In the first year of operation under the Peskin family, Ron was on-site every day, hand-making each sandwich, ensuring each one was perfect, and excellent customer service was the standard. The Peskins transformed the deli into a beloved neighborhood spot, and to this day, it is still family-run and operated by Ron's children, Brent and Carrie, along with his son-in-law Marc.
On the menu, you can find all of the Jewish deli classics, from a variety of club sandwiches, blintzes, knish, latkes, and its legendary Reuben sandwich. There are three Reubens on the menu: the traditional corned beef, turkey, and the most popular and my favorite, the black pastrami — featuring expertly seasoned black pepper pastrami that's piled high on grilled rye bread and loaded with hot sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, and melted Swiss cheese. It's quite possibly one of the best Reubens I've ever had, and if you're ever visiting LA, it's definitely a spot I would check out.
Mort's Deli
Stuck in rush hour traffic on 101 in Tarzana? Been there, done that — don't let the traffic crush your spirit. Exit on Reseda Boulevard and head to Mort's Deli to get a good meal in and wait out the gridlock with a comforting bowl of matzo ball soup. The menu is filled with a variety of classic deli sandwiches, including a meat-packed hot pastrami, tasty French dip, a cheesy tuna melt, and my personal favorite, the spiced golden curry chicken salad sandwich. Beyond sandwiches, it has all of the classic Jewish deli staples, from bagels and lox, knish, stuffed cabbage, and chopped liver.
This no-frills, unpretentious spot has been serving the Valley for over 55 years, and has recently been acquired by The Nosh of Beverly Hills — ensuring the deli is preserved for the next generation, keeping the legacy alive and the good food flowing. So, the next time you're stuck in traffic and want to wait out the storm, pull over and stop at Mort's Deli for a delicious meal.
Nate 'n Al Delicatessen
Another West Side staple that hands down one of the best delis in LA is the iconic Nate 'n Al Delicatessen in Beverly Hills. My family and I have been going to Nate's my whole life, and after all those years dining in its squeaky leather booths, it still hasn't lost its old-school charm. Founded in 1945 by Nate Rimer and Al Mendelson, Nate's sought to bring classic deli favorites to generations of customers — and that they did. The deli is now in the hands of Shelli and Irving Azoff, who are continuing Nate and Al's legacy.
The menu features a wide variety of dishes from breakfast burritos, corned beef hash, matzo brei, matzo balls soup, and the deli's most iconic dish, the stuffed cabbage, consisting of tender cabbage leaves encasing a seasoned ground beef filling. I personally love ordering the smoked salmon lox everything bagel mostly impart to the extensive amount of sides it's served with, including cream cheese, tomato, onions, cucumbers, and capers. If I've got a sweet tooth, I'm ordering the banana cream pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and maybe if I'm feeling adventurous a black and white cookie to take home. With the deli's expansive menu and hardworking chefs in the kitchen, whatever you decide to order, you'll leave satisfied and thinking about what you want to get on your next visit.
Italia Deli & Bakery
Serving the Agoura Hills community since 1981, Italia Deli has been my go-to spot whenever I'm taking a leisurely drive down Mulholland Highway for a day in Malibu. I can't think of anything better than cruising to the beach with a pile of surfboards in a truck and one of its classic Italian cold cut sandwiches packed in the cooler.
The menu houses a wide variety of sandwiches, from cold options like albacore tuna salad and sliced turkey and cheese to hot choices such as classic pastrami or beef meatball subs that are covered with grated Romano cheese. I love ordering the chicken salad sandwich with lettuce, pickles, mustard, and mayo, and every time I get that sandwich from Italia Deli, the bread is always perfectly crispy and crunchy, the chicken salad is piled on high, and every bite is just pure bliss.
Beyond tasty sandwiches, the deli also has a few salads and antipasti salads worth checking out — my personal favorite is the macaroni salad, featuring diced celery, elbow macaroni, and a creamy, slightly tangy mayonnaise dressing. Another favorite of mine is the pear, gorgonzola, and candied walnut salad that's loaded with tons of stinky, tangy gorgonzola and a deliciously creamy balsamic dressing.
Eagle Rock Italian Bakery & Deli
Back when I lived in Silver Lake, Eagle Rock Italian Bakery and Deli was part of my routine. I'd make the drive over, grab one of the tasty Italian sandwiches, and head over to the Silver Lake Reservoir to enjoy it with a good book and with an imported Italian soda. The deli bakes its own bread daily, doesn't hold back when it comes to piling on the imported meat and cheese, and, most importantly, doesn't rely on fussy, overcomplicated add-ons — just simple, high-quality ingredients done right — how bad can that be?
My order has been the same for the past decade: thinly sliced mortadella with extra cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a hefty drizzle of olive oil and vinegar. I don't know if it's the freshly baked Italian bread or the high-quality mortadella, but every time I order it, my mouth waters before I've even paid. The deli has a long list of different meats to choose from; the hardest part is picking which one. Whether it's made with white turkey, prosciutto crudo, roast beef, or tuna salad, Eagle Rock Italian Bakery and Deli will win you over from the very first bite. Oh, and be sure to grab a box or two of Italian cookies on your way out — they're baked fresh daily, and you definitely won't regret it.
Methodology
As I mentioned in the introduction, I am an LA native who's been dining in the city's extensive deli scene since I could barely walk. My familiarity with each of these eight delis spans over countless visits over the years, giving you a perspective only someone who grew up eating at these iconic spots can provide. Instead of a single review of a specific menu item, this article dives deep into each menu and highlighting my personal favorite bites.