The Hands Down Best Delis In LA

As an LA native, I've been dining in the city's delis since I could say the words "pastrami on rye, please". Oftentimes, LA's deli scene is overshadowed by NYC's bustling deli and diners — however, the West Coast shouldn't be written off so quickly. Its sprawling landscape and booming population mean its selections are much more diverse and delicious than most people think.

In my 24 years on this earth, it feels like I've tried nearly every deli in the city, from iconic, Old Hollywood spots that have been piling sandwiches on high for decades to hidden word-of-mouth spots that will change your opinion on which city has the best pastrami sandwich. No matter where you wander around the city, LA's delis are much more iconic than they're credited for. So whether you're a fellow Angeleno or just a tourist looking for a delicious meal, use this list as your guide to the best delis my hometown has to offer.