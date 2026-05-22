The Vintage Southern Appetizer That Takes 2 Minutes And 2 Ingredients, And Will Never Get Old

The term "stuffed celery" may sound like a drab, unimpressive dish at best, but if you've ever enjoyed the popular peanut butter and raisin-filled childhood snack "ants on a log" or old-school stuffed celery with cream cheese, you'll know this isn't true. This simple, versatile app has been popular throughout the United States since the 1920s, with newspapers and vintage recipe cards sharing both savory and sweet filling suggestions such as cream cheese and pineapple or shredded lobster and crab.

Knowing this, it makes sense that this easy hors d'oeuvre is still popular throughout the Southern states in the form of fresh, crisp ribs of celery filled with tangy, luscious pimento cheese. Not only is this version of stuffed celery delicious, it also takes literally minutes to make and requires just two simple ingredients. All you need is a tub of the Southerner-approved brand of store bought pimento cheese and a few celery stalks. Each stalk has a canoe-shaped divot running down the center that's the perfect receptacle for spooning in the pimento cheese.

This combination works because celery's cool, mild flavor and crunch pair beautifully with creamy textures and strong flavors, and pimento cheese meets both requirements. A blend of shredded sharp cheddar cheese, mayo, cream cheese, pimentos (of course), and seasonings that vary from home to home, pimento cheese is not only the perfect addition to your next BLT, but the ideal filling for stuffed celery as an easy yet fancy-feeling app for your next gathering.