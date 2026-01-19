This Nostalgic Soup Is Due For A Comeback In 2026 According To Alex Guarnaschelli

Food trends come and go, and some disappear for a while but thankfully find their way back. That is the fate of one particular soup, according to celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli. We spoke with chef Guarnaschelli at the Bellagio Fountain Club, an exclusive event venue that pairs Formula 1 racing with epic food and beverage experiences, and she shared her opinion on what to expect for the year ahead. She is predicting a comeback for a simple, once popular, soup that we should all keep our eyes (and appetites) open for it. "As far as dishes that need to come back, I'm a fan of celery soup," she said. "I say, for 2026, celery soup is the new French onion soup for fall."

Celery soup gained widespread popularity in the early and mid-20th century. It is simple to prepare, and its affordability made it an easy way for people to enjoy a healthy bowl of soup. Plus, with a mild flavor that pairs well with just about everything, it offers a neutral solution to feed a wide variety of palates. Today, like many other foods from the past that deserve a comeback, this basic soup that people ate for convenience and comfort might just be getting ready for new life.