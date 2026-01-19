This Nostalgic Soup Is Due For A Comeback In 2026 According To Alex Guarnaschelli
Food trends come and go, and some disappear for a while but thankfully find their way back. That is the fate of one particular soup, according to celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli. We spoke with chef Guarnaschelli at the Bellagio Fountain Club, an exclusive event venue that pairs Formula 1 racing with epic food and beverage experiences, and she shared her opinion on what to expect for the year ahead. She is predicting a comeback for a simple, once popular, soup that we should all keep our eyes (and appetites) open for it. "As far as dishes that need to come back, I'm a fan of celery soup," she said. "I say, for 2026, celery soup is the new French onion soup for fall."
Celery soup gained widespread popularity in the early and mid-20th century. It is simple to prepare, and its affordability made it an easy way for people to enjoy a healthy bowl of soup. Plus, with a mild flavor that pairs well with just about everything, it offers a neutral solution to feed a wide variety of palates. Today, like many other foods from the past that deserve a comeback, this basic soup that people ate for convenience and comfort might just be getting ready for new life.
How to make this nostalgic comfort food
Alex Guarnaschelli certainly knows how to punch up the flavor of any meal, but when it comes to celery soup, simple is exactly what she recommends. "I think you'd have to keep a really simple celery delicate," she says. She suggests avoiding garlic because its flavor is too strong and would overpower the star of the soup. Instead, she would add onion and some shallots, let them sweat, and pour in a splash of white wine. The rest of her method is simple: "Add the celery, cook until tender, dot of celery, dot of cream, dot of attitude problem, dot of cayenne, blend, eat," she says.
The result is simple yet decadent, and can be spiced up however you want. You can add spices to pack in heat or deepen the flavor profile, chicken or pork for a protein boost, herbs like dill or cilantro to amp up the freshness, or go heavier on the cream for a richer taste and more velvety texture. Celery is a veggie that can do everything, from act as a base for flavorful old-school appetizers to add crunch to a chicken salad, and it's a versatile ingredient that makes personalizing this soup easy. The variety of options available allow you to take a simple, basic recipe and turn it into something new every time.