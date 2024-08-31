The Creamy Cheese Worthy Of Being Added To Your BLT

A big part of the BLT's appeal is its simplicity: Bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes all have different textures, but their flavors are all tasty without being especially overpowering (same goes for mayonnaise, that unofficial fourth ingredient). It's hard to mess up a simple BLT sandwich. That said, it's also hard to resist the appeal to experiment, precisely because you can take those straightforward flavors in so many different directions. This can mean swapping out your BLT's mayo for another condiment or Italian dressing, or it can mean spicing up your sandwich (not always literally) with pimento cheese.

Adding anything from a few dollops to half a cup of pimento spread — which is a Southern U.S. concoction of shredded cheddar cheese, small pimento peppers, and even more mayonnaise — can add in a completely new, softer texture while introducing some stronger flavors. Pimento spreads taste sharp (from the cheddar), tangy, and slightly sweet (from the peppers) which slots in perfectly with savory, chewy bacon and sweet tomatoes. There are also spicy variants of pimento spread with added jalapeños and sriracha, if that's more your style, but regular pimento cheese still adds a sharp kick to the sandwich that's worth trying out.