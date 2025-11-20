The Old-School Appetizer That Gives Boring Celery A Pop Of Flavor
Vegetables may be an essential food group, but sometimes they could use a little more flavor. Celery, for instance, is a vegetable that may be great alongside buffalo wings, but on its own it's nothing special. It's a water-rich and crunchy plant that has a slightly bitter but mild taste. Some people think it tastes great by itself, while others find it completely inedible. If you're someone who wants the benefits of celery (like vitamin K and folate) but can't stand the flavor, there are ways you can doctor up this vegetable. Stuffed celery is the appetizer that you'll want to make for all your picky eaters.
Stuffed celery is a popular party food that has been served at gatherings since the 1920s and is still a classic hors d'oeuvre today. It involves cutting the celery in thirds and adding a cream cheese filling in the center. A classic recipe uses pimento-stuffed green olives and garlic in the cream cheese filling, but the instructions allow for some creativity in the kitchen. It's a simple recipe that adds a rich and delicious flavor to an otherwise boring vegetable. The creaminess of the filling paired with the crunch of the celery offers the perfect balance of textures.
Tips for making this tasty appetizer stand out
Stuffed celery is a quick and easy appetizer to throw together, and there is more than one way you can make it. If you're going for a recipe that will please a crowd, adding bacon, cheddar cheese, chives, and parsley to the cream cheese is the perfect savory mixture. During the holidays, make stuffed celery with flavors of the season such as cranberries, walnuts, and bacon added in the filling. For an old-school style snack, add deviled ham to the cream cheese for a salty and tangy flavor. Whichever filling you decide to add to your stuffed celery, finish off with seasonings like salt, pepper, or paprika for extra flavor. Once your celery has been assembled, you can either refrigerate the sticks or serve them immediately.
Celery is be more than just an additive to your tuna sandwich, and this longtime recipe proves this vegetable can be the star of the show. It's a great appetizer for hosting or even as a quick everyday snack. With such a versatile recipe, you can adjust it to serve during just about any time of the year. Celery may be bland on its own, but this recipe discredits all the celery-haters out there.