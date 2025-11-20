The Old-School Appetizer That Gives Boring Celery A Pop Of Flavor

Vegetables may be an essential food group, but sometimes they could use a little more flavor. Celery, for instance, is a vegetable that may be great alongside buffalo wings, but on its own it's nothing special. It's a water-rich and crunchy plant that has a slightly bitter but mild taste. Some people think it tastes great by itself, while others find it completely inedible. If you're someone who wants the benefits of celery (like vitamin K and folate) but can't stand the flavor, there are ways you can doctor up this vegetable. Stuffed celery is the appetizer that you'll want to make for all your picky eaters.

Stuffed celery is a popular party food that has been served at gatherings since the 1920s and is still a classic hors d'oeuvre today. It involves cutting the celery in thirds and adding a cream cheese filling in the center. A classic recipe uses pimento-stuffed green olives and garlic in the cream cheese filling, but the instructions allow for some creativity in the kitchen. It's a simple recipe that adds a rich and delicious flavor to an otherwise boring vegetable. The creaminess of the filling paired with the crunch of the celery offers the perfect balance of textures.