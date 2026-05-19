16 Can't-Miss Grocery Deals For Memorial Day Weekend
Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching, which means a few things: pools are being filled, sunscreen is being purchased by the tubful, and grills are being scrubbed off in preparation for a busy, busy long weekend to kick off the summer. Along with all the lawn mowing and citronella candle lighting, the business of getting everything on your Memorial Day grocery list must be done. After all, there are burgers to flip and dogs to mustard up.
Even so, budgets are real, and it's important that your cookout doesn't break the bank. Luckily, we've got you covered. Below, we've gathered all the grocery deals you don't want to miss, including discounts on burgers, dogs, fruit, and even a fair share of snacks to enjoy by the pool. (Note that prices and sale availability may vary by location.)
1. Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Dr Pepper at Kroger
Kroger is starting off strong with a bubbling deal on sodas. From May 20 through May 26, Kroger is cracking open its buy-two, get three soda sale. Kroger Plus cardholders can grab five 12-packs of select Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and Dr Pepper brand pops for the price of two (priced up to $11.99 per 12-pack).
2. Signature Select hot dog buns at Safeway
You can't have a cookout without hot dogs, and you can't have hot dogs without buns. And luckily, Safeway has got you covered when it comes to cost-effective hot dog buns. The store's Signature Select buns are priced at $1.99 per pack of 8 (down from $3.99).
3. Blueberries at Aldi and Publix
Despite rumors to the contrary, Aldi can be a great place to grab produce, blueberries included. Currently, 1-pint packages of blueberries are priced at $2.99 (that's 42% off). Can't make it to Aldi? Publix is doing a buy-one, get-one-free sale on 11-ounce packs of blueberries, priced at $5.99 per pack from May 21 through May 27 (May 20 through May 26 for some locations).
4. Mustard potato salad at Aldi
Of course Aldi, the German-founded grocery chain, has some great prepared potato salad, and for a great price. The 16-ounce Aldi mustard potato salad is currently priced at $2.69 (10% off) — a great deal, so snag it while you can.
5. Rotini and caprese pasta salads at Aldi
Through May 19, Aldi has 20-ounce packs of both rotini and caprese pasta salad on sale for $4.99 (9% off). Either is a perfect score for a Memorial Day potluck.
6. Olipop Variety Packs at Sam's Club
Olipop is a prebiotic soda for those wanting a soft drink that helps with the digestive woes that tend to accompany Memorial Day cookouts. And Sam's Club has 15-count variety packs of the 12-ounce cans on sale for $14.98 ($5 off) through May 31.
7. Smithfield bacon at Publix
From May 21 through May 27 (May 20 through May 26 for some locations), Publix will be doing a BOGO sale on 12- and 16-ounce packages of Smithfield bacon. These are perfect for topping your burgers or wrapping a classic jalapeño popper.
8. Beef patties at Publix
Hamburgers and hot dogs are the meats du jour for Memorial Day. So it comes as no surprise that Publix has burger patties on sale. From May 21 through May 27 (or May 20 through May 26 in some locations), 32-ounce packages of Publix 100% pure beef patties will be priced at $13.99.
9. Signature Select hamburger buns at Safeway and Aldi
Safeway has you covered for both hot dog and hamburger buns, it seems. The chain's 8-pack of Signature Select hamburger buns is priced at $1.99, a fantastic deal, given that it's down from $3.99. If you can't make it to Safeway, Aldi has L'Oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Hamburger Buns for $2.49 per 8-pack.
10. Doritos, Tostitos, and SunChips at Kroger
Kroger has another buy-two, get-three up its sleeves, and this time it has to do with chips. From May 20 through May 26, you can mix and match 9-ounce to 10.76-ounce bags of Doritos, Tostitos, and SunChips. Just pick two bags and get three more bags (of equal or lower cost) for free.
11. Oscar Mayer Wieners at Kroger
Kroger has some sizzling-hot deals on hot dos just in time for Memorial Day. From May 20 through May 26, you can grab some packages of Oscar Mayer Wieners for $1.99 with a digital coupon. This is a truly irresistible deal for any true hot dog lover.
12. Sirloin steak value pack at Safeway
Want to go for something a bit beefier this Memorial Day? Safeway has a deal on USDA Choice beef petite sirloin steaks in a value pack so you can make all your steak dreams come true. These petite sirloin steaks are on sale for $24.47 for 3.5 pounds, a discount from $36.72. However, this deal only runs through May 21, so grab them fast. You can always freeze them if you need to.
13. Restaurant-style tortilla chips at Lidl
This is no "Lidl" deal. From May 22 through May 24, Lidl is selling 13-ounce bags of Snack Day Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips for $1.25 per bag. That's a 70-cent markdown from the chips' usual price of $1.95. So grab a bag or two (or three).
14. Private Selection Angus ground chuck at Kroger
There's more beef on the horizon! From May 20 through May 26, Kroger is selling its Private Selection Angus Beef 80% lean ground chuck at a discounted price of $7 per pound. This is a great deal for anyone hoping to make a batch of burgers without breaking their budget.
15. Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond ice cream bars at Sam's Club
Through the end of May, Sam's Club is selling 15-packs of Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond ice cream bars for $8.84, a $3 discount from its usual price. These ice cream bars are the perfect portable dessert for the upcoming long weekend.
16. Red seedless watermelon chunks at Publix
Watermelon is the bite of summer and a must-have at any cookout, picnic, or pool party. With this in mind, Publix will have its red seedless watermelon chunks on a buy-one, get-one-free sale from May 21 through May 27 (or May 20 to May 26 in some locations). Watermelon chunks will be priced at $4.10 per pound.