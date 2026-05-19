16 Can't-Miss Grocery Deals For Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching, which means a few things: pools are being filled, sunscreen is being purchased by the tubful, and grills are being scrubbed off in preparation for a busy, busy long weekend to kick off the summer. Along with all the lawn mowing and citronella candle lighting, the business of getting everything on your Memorial Day grocery list must be done. After all, there are burgers to flip and dogs to mustard up.

Even so, budgets are real, and it's important that your cookout doesn't break the bank. Luckily, we've got you covered. Below, we've gathered all the grocery deals you don't want to miss, including discounts on burgers, dogs, fruit, and even a fair share of snacks to enjoy by the pool. (Note that prices and sale availability may vary by location.)