Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Prebiotic Soda

We love sweet, fizzy soda, but as grownups, we know they don't always love us back. Not only is the high sugar content of classic soft drinks terrible for our teeth, but it wreaks havoc on our bodies in a disturbingly large number of ways. For one, it floods our systems with high-calorie sugar without making us feel full, so we continue eating despite the influx of calories. It also promotes the formation of belly fat and is thought to promote Type 2 diabetes. And if you can't stop drinking it despite knowing all of this, well, you may be among the unlucky ones who find the sugar high addictive.

But what if you could create a soda that not only satisfied your cravings but was also good for you? This is where prebiotic soda comes in. The first version of the drink, now sold as Poppi, emerged as a home cooking experiment by Allison Ellsworth, who wanted a tastier way to enjoy the health benefits of apple cider vinegar. She and her husband began to sell their fruity concoction in bottles in local farmers' markets and later in supermarkets. But it was an appearance on "Shark Tank" –- and the $400,000 investment that followed –- that launched them into the mainstream and spawned a flood of copycats. To guide you through the world of prebiotic sodas are registered dieticians Destini Moody of Top Nutrition Coaching and Lena Bakovic of Live It Up.