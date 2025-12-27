Stop Normalizing This Aldi Produce Rumor — It's Simply Not True

If you've spent any time on food forums, Reddit, or local Facebook groups, you may have see the claim that Aldi's produce is bad, unreliable, or goes off faster than produce from elsewhere. But there are also plenty of positive or neutral online comments about Aldi's produce that often go without much notice. Still, with time, that negative reputation has somewhat hardened into something that many shoppers accept as truth. But when you strip away the comments online and look at how grocery retail actually works, the idea has a little less weight.

We aren't going to pretend that Aldi has no issues — Aldi has certainly had its fair share of scandals over the years — but so has any other major retailer. However, scandals aren't the same thing as the systemic produce failure that these rumors suggest. The truth is, fresh fruit and vegetables are highly sensitive to storage and turnover, and these factors vary dramatically not just by retailer or chain, but by individual store. So a high-traffic Aldi location with fast stock turnover may offer fresher produce than a larger supermarket where items linger a little longer on shelves. Plus, much of the criticism also ignores seasonality, because produce that's out of season has to travel farther — so it will last even less time on the shelf. If you're wondering where Aldi vegetables come from, the answer is usually the same as other grocers, which is a mix of domestic and international suppliers that changes throughout the year. In other words, Aldi's produce experience can be inconsistent, but so can any other store's.