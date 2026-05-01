Don't Forget These 24 Items On Your Memorial Day Cookout Grocery List
Memorial Day signals the unofficial start of summer. You may attend a parade, visit a historical site, or turn on the National Memorial Day Concert. Many places even launch fireworks in the evening, but at some point, you'll have to sit down for a meal. This usually takes the form of a cookout at the pool, lake, or in the backyard. Regardless of your plans, it's imperative that you have a well-prepared grocery list before you hit the store.
When it comes to supplies, it may sound quicker to shop as you go, but it's easy to miss a few items if you haven't made a comprehensive meal plan. This should include ingredients, cooking materials, other practical supplies, and festive decor to set the tone. Make sure you add things like grill brick to your list instead of that dangerous grill brush. All the while, don't forget to double check what kind of fuel your grill requires. For those who don't own a grill, you can make a DIY grill just in time for Memorial Day (and you will need some supplies for that, too).
Your list should include various meats and toppings for classic dishes like cheeseburgers and hot dogs. With the summer heat creeping in, ice cold beverages are a must. Consider grabbing sparklers for a celebratory activity (available in the Memorial Day section of most grocery stores). No matter what you have planned, there's much to consider when curating a well-developed Memorial Day menu.
Grill favorites
Cookout staples like hot dogs are a Memorial Day essential, and don't forget the flawless two-step method for juicy, crispy hot dogs on Memorial Day which is to poach them before chucking onto the grill. For cheeseburgers, grab a few packets of ground beef or premade patties. You can blend a couple different types of ground meat, like turkey or pork, for a more cost-effective burger.
Other grilled meats
Nothing says backyard BBQ like a slab of ribs doused in barbecue sauce. Try grabbing a citrus herb glaze or a teriyaki-inspired glaze for some variety. Cook them on the grill amongst your other meats, transforming your cookout into something smoky, succulent, and delicious. Balance fridge space by grabbing frozen meat like chicken wings, which come in all kinds of flavors and varieties. This also serves as an option for those who don't eat red meat.
Meatless gilled options
It's important to consider the vegetarians and vegans who may attend your cookout. Ensure this by providing at least one veggie-friendly main dish. Consider preparing barbecue-glazed portobello mushroom caps, black bean burgers, or chickpea burgers (homemade or store bought). Or try any number of faux-meat products that emulate minced meat. The good news is there are a variety of options at most grocery stores, just don't forget this menu item.
Burger and hot dog buns
No cookout is complete without proper buns for your hot dogs and burgers. Basic white bread buns are reliable and universally loved. Though, it doesn't hurt to check out the bakery for other tasty varieties, as well as gluten free options. Pick up some sesame or brioche buns for your selection of grilled meats. You should also keep an eye out for pretzel bread, kaiser rolls, and potato buns for interesting ways to serve these grill-made classics.
Condiments
Condiments are a necessary part of a cookout. Sure, it's likely you already have some ketchup and mustard in the fridge. But there's nothing worse than running out of them in the middle of the party. Make sure you have fresh bottles of ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, hot sauce, barbecue sauce, and relish (to name a few). Stocking up on a few extra bottles will ensure your guests have what they need for the perfect plate.
Cheese
Cheese is generally useful across many cookout menu items and meals. Grab a variety of options to ensure you have the types you need for each dish. Blue cheese would add nuance to Juicy Lucy-style burgers, meanwhile feta is a nice addition to lighter summer salads. And you can't forget classic cheddar for the kids. You may even want to make a quick picnic-style cheese board with grilled crostinis as a starter.
Pickled vegetables
Pickles deserve a spot on your grocery list for Memorial Day. The sour-sweetness nicely cuts through heavier, savory flavors inherent in meat dishes. Dill pickle spears are delicious alongside hot dogs, just as much as bread and butter pickles can make for a perfectly balanced burger. Pickled cabbage and jalapeños are great on BBQ sandwiches, as are red onions. If you have some extra time, you could also make a Southern classic: pickled watermelon rind.
Salad options
Macaroni salad is an iconic dish, commonly served at cookouts. This side is made with affordable ingredients, is relatively low-effort, and has a high payoff. You can grab the items needed to make it at home, or you can buy this item premade from most grocery stores. Gluten-free guests would benefit from a few other options, like grain-forward salads which tend to hold up better than lettuce. Both can be easily prepared in advance and kept chilled in the cooler before serving.
Baked beans
This side dish is an affordable addition to your Memorial Day grocery list that is sure to please. Baked beans are a cookout staple that can be served as is or elevated with a few extra ingredients. You can add bacon, ketchup, brown sugar, and liquid smoke for bolder flavor. This side can warmed quickly over the coals in a pot or skillet. You could also slowly incorporate the flavors next to the grill using indirect heat for an hour before serving.
Deviled eggs
As far as classic side dishes go, you can guarantee your guests will enjoy red, white, and blue deviled eggs. Similar to dyeing eggs at Easter, turn this side dish into a festive addition that is both as flavorful as it is decorative. You can make these from scratch with added toppings like crispy onions and bacon. Or, grab a selection of pre-made deviled eggs in the deli at your local grocery store and upgrade them at home.
Fresh seasonal vegetables
Seasonal vegetables are a nice way to balance the rich, cheesy mains you likely have planned. If you make a garden salad, you'll want to grab tomatoes, cucumbers, and fresh greens. Creamy broccoli salad or coleslaw serve to complement a slew of richer dishes as well. As for grilled vegetables, you could bake foil-covered potatoes over the hot coals. Other veggies like carrots, bell peppers, and corn on the cob are all tasty off the grill too.
Chips
Don't forget to grab a helping of chips to go with your burgers and hot dogs. Limited edition flavor varieties are often available when the seasons transition into summer. So its worth checking out the options at your local grocery store. If you prefer pita, pretzel, or tortilla chips, there are many varieties you could opt for instead of potato chips. Serve with salsa, hummus, or blue cheese dressing for even more flavor.
French fries and tater tots
Cookouts are known for burgers, hot dogs, and potato products, of course. You can serve fries as a plain side, or curate an interactive french fry bar with different toppings and garnishes. Prepare in the oven if hosting in your backyard, or cook on the grill top for an interesting spin on this side. The same goes for tater tots; cook them and pick up supplies to lay out a loaded tater tot bar.
Baked goods and dessert
Many plan to make Memorial Day themed cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and other treats. That said, make sure you have flour, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, butter, eggs, baking powder, and baking soda on hand. Food coloring is useful for dyeing icing, dough, and batter. If you're pressed for time, grab some premade treats from the store. If you want frozen options, ice cream sandwiches or ice pops can be stored in the freezer or cooler.
Fresh fruit for garnish
Fresh berries make for vibrant edible displays and celebratory "fruit flags" during Memorial Day festivities. If you plan to make a patriotic dessert, a red, white, and blue cake is a classic, and using fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries to garnish the icing in the shape of the American flag is a great way to decorate it. Lemons and limes are other grocery list additions that provide a tart bite and added brightness across many meals and desserts during summer cookouts.
More fruit for grilling
For guests who aren't big on classic desserts, consider grilled fruit instead. For a simple option, buy pineapple rings and grill them with a squeeze of fresh lime. You could also grill peaches to serve with vanilla ice cream, topped with flaky salt and olive oil. Combine grilled fruits on skewers and serve as a light dessert over yogurt. For a savory-sweet treat, grill pears, nectarines, or plums and top with honey balsamic glaze.
Chilled beverages
If you're hosting a big cookout, canned beverages are a must. You can account for many tastes by providing beer, seltzer, wine, and canned cocktails. It's important to provide an equal number of non-alcoholic options too. Canned soda, juices, and other fizzy drinks are a welcome complement to many savory barbecue dishes. Iced tea is a simple addition with family-sized cold brew tea bags (no boiling required). The same goes for fresh and powdered lemonade.
Bagged ice
Make sure you have extra ice on hand for Memorial Day. This grocery item is helpful to have when your freezer inevitably runs out of ice. It can also be used to chill drinks in coolers if you're hosting a cookout away from home. Bagged ice ensures you can protect perishables on the drive to the barbecue location. Considering you'll want to keep your guests cool and your food fresh, this item is a necessary purchase.
Charcoal and propane
You'll need fuel if you plan to grill meat and vegetable dishes. Most grills are compatible with either charcoal or propane gas. The type you'll want to buy depends on where you plan to host your cookout and what type of grill you have. Make sure to check your grill's compatibilities before you purchase. And pick up enough to last you the whole day — there's nothing worse than running out halfway through the evening.
Red solo cups
Few things scream cookout as loudly as red solo cups. Guests may use this serving cup for canned or bottled drinks over ice. Plastic cups also work as a child-safe option on the patio or back deck (avoiding shattered glassware). They also have a dual purpose, commonly used across a number of family games. This option also ensures easy cleanup afterward.
Disposable plates and cutlery
Depending on where you're hosting your cookout, you'll need easy-to-transport plates and cutlery, especially if your cookout is at the lake or the beach. Make sure to add disposable plates and forks to your list of Memorial Day necessities. There are a lot of environmentally conscious options, and many are made with recycled materials.
Aluminum foil and parchment paper
Aluminum foil and parchment paper are versatile, important items to grab for your next cookout. Both are useful across a wide range of dishes as well as for serving and cleanup. Use either for indirect meat grilling, which helps maintain moisture and prevents scorch marks. You can use this kitchen tool for steaming vegetables, baking potatoes, and cooking ribs. They're also useful for vegetarian or gluten-free guests, as they can help prevent cross contamination.
Sunscreen and bug spray
When spending extended hours in the sunny outdoors, you'll want to protect yourself with sunscreen and bug spray. It's important to consider your guests' comfort as a bad sunburn or repeated bug bites are enough to ruin the day's festivities. For those wary of chemical sprays, there are many natural alternatives that you can use. You can improve effectiveness by utilizing citronella candles or torches to create a protected perimeter during the event.
Festive decor
You can grab red, white, and blue decor like streamers, table cloths, napkins, flags, and bunting. But you don't have to stop there, many stores will also have Memorial-Day-themed floral arrangements, candles, and serving dishes you can purchase ahead of your cookout. Sparklers bring festive energy directly into your backyard and onto the patio. From Memorial Day into the Fourth of July, most grocery stores will carry festive decor in the holiday section.