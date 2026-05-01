Don't Forget These 24 Items On Your Memorial Day Cookout Grocery List

Memorial Day signals the unofficial start of summer. You may attend a parade, visit a historical site, or turn on the National Memorial Day Concert. Many places even launch fireworks in the evening, but at some point, you'll have to sit down for a meal. This usually takes the form of a cookout at the pool, lake, or in the backyard. Regardless of your plans, it's imperative that you have a well-prepared grocery list before you hit the store.

When it comes to supplies, it may sound quicker to shop as you go, but it's easy to miss a few items if you haven't made a comprehensive meal plan. This should include ingredients, cooking materials, other practical supplies, and festive decor to set the tone. Make sure you add things like grill brick to your list instead of that dangerous grill brush. All the while, don't forget to double check what kind of fuel your grill requires. For those who don't own a grill, you can make a DIY grill just in time for Memorial Day (and you will need some supplies for that, too).

Your list should include various meats and toppings for classic dishes like cheeseburgers and hot dogs. With the summer heat creeping in, ice cold beverages are a must. Consider grabbing sparklers for a celebratory activity (available in the Memorial Day section of most grocery stores). No matter what you have planned, there's much to consider when curating a well-developed Memorial Day menu.