These 7 Companion Plants Will Help Your Zucchini Grow Bigger Than Ever

Companion planting is a great way to get more out of your garden, but choosing the right companion plant pairings requires an understanding of the complex ways plants affect each other when grown in close proximity. "An easy way to think of it is this: Instead of growing one crop all by itself, you mix in a few helpful neighbors that do some of the work for you—bringing in pollinators, confusing pests, or improving the soil—so the garden becomes easier to manage overall," says Burpee Horticulture Specialist Nancy Awot-Traut. "When done well, it can lead to healthier plants, fewer pest problems, and improved yields without relying heavily on chemicals."

But there are no magic species that will do all these jobs for all of the different vegetables you might want to grow in your garden. Certain species are natural companions for certain other species, but can cause problems when paired with the wrong companions. For example, potatoes do well with brassicas like cabbage and kale because a shallow root system won't compete with the potato's deeper root system. But if you're planning to grow zucchini, you should plant it away from your potatoes. Zucchini also has a deep root system, and if planted too close, neither is likely to thrive since they'll always be in competition for resources.

If you're planning to grow zucchini in your garden this year, we've compiled this list of some of the best companion plants to help you get the most out of your zucchini crop.