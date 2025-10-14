The Origins Of Three Sister Soup And How To Make It Your Own
Vegan-friendly, versatile, and loaded with autumn flavors, Three Sisters soup is an Indigenous American culinary tradition that's been a cultural staple for centuries. The soup isn't named for the women who developed it; rather, it's named for the three crops — corn, squash, and beans — that come together to make a hearty, filling soup that's delicious any time of year. In addition to melding beautifully in the soup pot, corn, squash, and beans tend to grow well together in the garden, emphasizing many tenets of Indigenous American culture, including connection, harmony, and the natural give-and-take of nature.
The basic components of Three Sisters soup don't change: As long as you've got corn, squash, and beans, you're on the right track (you can throw chicken or beef into the mix if you'd like). Recipes vary from one tribe and region to the next, and it's perfectly acceptable to add whatever additional herbs, veggies, and seasonings you have on hand to Three Sisters soup. You can add your own beef or chicken stock to make up the liquid, or you can use homemade or store-bought vegetable broth.
Creating Three Sisters soup in your kitchen
Three Sisters soup is super-modifiable, and you can make your own version with the corn, beans, and squash varieties that are native to your region. Squash, corn, and beans all help each other grow; planting them in a garden together (a process known as intercropping) allows for symbiotic relationships that symbolize and celebrate the harmony of nature. If you can't grow your own Three Sisters garden, you can research the version of the soup that was most popular in your region and hit up the grocery store to find the ingredients necessary to create a bowl that celebrates the heritage of Indigenous Americans in your area.
The most important part of the Three Sisters soup tradition has nothing to do with what you toss into the pot and everything to do with who you sit down to share it with. Soups (and corn mush) have a special place in Indigenous American culture. Sitting around the fire, or the kitchen table, as you enjoy bread and soup with loved ones is a great way to honor the connection that Three Sisters soup represents.