The Origins Of Three Sister Soup And How To Make It Your Own

Vegan-friendly, versatile, and loaded with autumn flavors, Three Sisters soup is an Indigenous American culinary tradition that's been a cultural staple for centuries. The soup isn't named for the women who developed it; rather, it's named for the three crops — corn, squash, and beans — that come together to make a hearty, filling soup that's delicious any time of year. In addition to melding beautifully in the soup pot, corn, squash, and beans tend to grow well together in the garden, emphasizing many tenets of Indigenous American culture, including connection, harmony, and the natural give-and-take of nature.

The basic components of Three Sisters soup don't change: As long as you've got corn, squash, and beans, you're on the right track (you can throw chicken or beef into the mix if you'd like). Recipes vary from one tribe and region to the next, and it's perfectly acceptable to add whatever additional herbs, veggies, and seasonings you have on hand to Three Sisters soup. You can add your own beef or chicken stock to make up the liquid, or you can use homemade or store-bought vegetable broth.